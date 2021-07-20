BlackRock® Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the July 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on July 27, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on July 30, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBH

0.045

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBO

0.040

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

CDZ

0.085

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF

CEW

0.040

iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CHB

0.073

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLF

0.028

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLG

0.037

iShares Premium Money Market ETF

CMR

0.000

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

CPD

0.050

iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CSD

0.068

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUD

0.078

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

CVD

0.070

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CYH

0.066

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.042

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.040

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.057

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.072

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.011

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

FIE

0.040

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB

0.067

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCB

0.056

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDG

0.064

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDG.U

0.051

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDGH

0.064

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDIV

0.076

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDU

0.046

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDU.U

0.037

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDUH

0.046

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

XDV

0.099

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEB

0.053

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

XEI

0.078

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

XFN

0.107

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF

XFR

0.005

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

XGB

0.042

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGGB

0.025

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF

XHB

0.061

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHD

0.069

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF

XHU

0.060

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHY

0.071

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIG

0.046

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF

XLB

0.064

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XPF

0.064

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XQB

0.041

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

0.051

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XSAB

0.039

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB

0.046

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSC

0.043

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSE

0.049

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSH

0.042

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSI

0.045

iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XSQ

0.030

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSTB

0.030

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF

XTR

0.040

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF

XUT

0.081

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.81 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@edelman.com


