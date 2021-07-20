BlackRock® Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the July 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on July 27, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on July 30, 2021.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.040
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
0.073
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
0.037
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
0.050
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CSD
0.068
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
0.078
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
0.070
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
DXB
0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
DXC
0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
DXO
0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
DXP
0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
DXV
0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
0.067
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
0.056
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
0.064
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
0.064
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
0.076
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.037
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
0.046
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
0.099
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
0.078
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
0.107
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
0.005
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
0.042
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
0.025
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
0.061
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
0.069
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
0.060
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
0.071
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
0.046
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
0.064
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
0.051
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
0.039
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
0.046
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
0.043
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
0.049
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
0.042
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
0.045
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
0.030
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
0.030
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.081
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
