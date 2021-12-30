BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 31, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 6, 2022.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund
Ticker

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBH

0.04500

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBO

0.03800

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

CDZ

0.08500

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF

CEW

0.04400

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL

0.00000

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL.C

0.00000

iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF

CGR

0.16920

iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CHB

0.07400

iShares International Fundamental Index ETF

CIE

0.18606

iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF

CIF

0.14812

iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CJP

0.26252

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLF

0.02990

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLG

0.05451

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU

0.18026

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU.C

0.19045

iShares Premium Money Market ETF

CMR

0.00200

iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF

COW

0.43022

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

CPD

0.04800

iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF

CRQ

0.07877

iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CSD

0.06700

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUD

0.16602

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

CVD

0.06900

iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF

CWO

0.79778

iShares Global Water Index ETF

CWW

0.77762

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CYH

0.11886

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

FIE

0.04000

iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio

GBAL

0.15100

iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

GCNS

0.17300

iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio

GEQT

0.17700

iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio

GGRO

0.17300

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR

0.00000

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR.C

0.00000

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XAGG

0.25718

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)

XAGG.U

0.37276

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XAGH

0.05500

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF

XAW

0.40583

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)

XAW.U

0.30805

iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio

XBAL

0.13504

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB

0.06600

iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF

XBM

0.31929

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCB

0.05500

iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBG

0.08500

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBU

0.49406

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XCBU.U

0.41298

iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XCD

0.07606

iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF

XCG

0.11035

iShares China Index ETF

XCH

0.24854

iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF

XCLR

1.28846

iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

XCNS

0.08052

iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF

XCS

0.06250

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF

XCSR

0.26270

iShares Canadian Value Index ETF

XCV

0.14047

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDG

0.06200

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDG.U

0.04900

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDGH

0.17785

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDIV

0.07400

iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF

XDLR

2.11167

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XDSR

0.36589

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDU

0.05100

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDU.U

0.04100

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDUH

0.13145

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

XDV

0.10500

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEB

0.05100

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF

XEC

0.64343

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)

XEC.U

0.43660

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF

XEF

0.40719

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)

XEF.U

0.21911

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

XEG

0.05820

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEH

0.30221

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

XEI

0.08100

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XEM

0.52783

iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF

XEN

0.08953

iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio

XEQT

0.15403

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF

XESG

0.11982

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF

XEU

0.28224

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFA

0.07861

iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF

XFC

0.07840

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFF

0.28984

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFH

0.29409

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF

XFI

0.35828

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

XFN

0.12387

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF

XFR

0.00500

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF

XFS

0.07869

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)

XFS.U

0.05220

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

XGB

0.04200

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF

XGD

0.06685

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGGB

0.02600

iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGI

0.14805

iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio

XGRO

0.13647

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF

XHB

0.06100

iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHC

0.26636

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHD

0.08300

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF

XHU

0.06100

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHY

0.07400

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

XIC

0.20600

iShares India Index ETF

XID

3.10878

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIG

0.04200

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIGS

0.15196

iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIN

0.49503

iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio

XINC

0.09021

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF

XIT

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

XIU

0.00000

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF

XLB

0.06300

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF

XMA

0.02460

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF

XMC

0.17485

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)

XMC.U

0.12160

iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF

XMD

0.03819

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMH

0.14249

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF

XMI

0.26378

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XML

0.17381

iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF

XMM

0.37657

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMS

0.08882

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF

XMTM

0.06147

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF

XMU

0.20427

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)

XMU.U

0.14022

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF

XMV

0.17657

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF

XMW

0.40802

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMY

0.23534

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XPF

0.06400

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XQB

0.04100

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF

XQLT

0.08657

iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XQQ

0.07305

iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

XRB

0.17988

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

0.05100

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XSAB

0.03900

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB

0.04600

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSC

0.04300

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSE

0.04200

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XSEA

0.21389

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XSEM

0.44928

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSH

0.04200

iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHG

0.08000

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHU

0.24355

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XSHU.U

0.28915

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSI

0.04500

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF

XSMC

0.26377

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSMH

0.17054

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSP

0.28819

iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XSQ

0.03100

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF

XST

0.03186

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSTB

0.02900

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSTH

0.16079

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

XSTP

0.09732

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)

XSTP.U

0.19423

iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSU

0.22182

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF

XSUS

0.08263

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF

XTR

0.04000

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XUH

0.13659

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF

XULR

1.70869

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF

XUS

0.43096

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)

XUS.U

0.27584

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF

XUSR

0.16999

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF

XUT

0.08868

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF

XUU

0.17149

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)

XUU.U

0.12085

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF

XVLU

0.27516

iShares MSCI World Index ETF

XWD

0.50613

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.04 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com



