BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 31, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 6, 2022.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund
Cash
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
0.04500
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
0.03800
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
0.08500
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.04400
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL
0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL.C
0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
CGR
0.16920
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
0.07400
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
CIE
0.18606
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
CIF
0.14812
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CJP
0.26252
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
0.02990
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
0.05451
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU
0.18026
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU.C
0.19045
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
0.00200
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
COW
0.43022
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
0.04800
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
CRQ
0.07877
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CSD
0.06700
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
0.16602
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
0.06900
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
CWO
0.79778
iShares Global Water Index ETF
CWW
0.77762
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
0.11886
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
GBAL
0.15100
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
GCNS
0.17300
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
GEQT
0.17700
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
GGRO
0.17300
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR
0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR.C
0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
0.25718
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
XAGG.U
0.37276
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
0.05500
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
XAW
0.40583
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)
XAW.U
0.30805
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
XBAL
0.13504
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
0.06600
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
XBM
0.31929
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
0.05500
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
0.08500
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
0.49406
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XCBU.U
0.41298
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XCD
0.07606
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
XCG
0.11035
iShares China Index ETF
XCH
0.24854
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF
XCLR
1.28846
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
XCNS
0.08052
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
XCS
0.06250
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
XCSR
0.26270
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
XCV
0.14047
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
0.06200
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
0.04900
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
0.17785
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
0.07400
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF
XDLR
2.11167
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XDSR
0.36589
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.05100
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.04100
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
0.13145
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
0.10500
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
0.05100
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
XEC
0.64343
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)
XEC.U
0.43660
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
XEF
0.40719
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)
XEF.U
0.21911
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
XEG
0.05820
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEH
0.30221
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
0.08100
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XEM
0.52783
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
XEN
0.08953
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
XEQT
0.15403
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
XESG
0.11982
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
XEU
0.28224
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFA
0.07861
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
XFC
0.07840
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFF
0.28984
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFH
0.29409
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
XFI
0.35828
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
0.12387
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
0.00500
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
XFS
0.07869
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
XFS.U
0.05220
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
0.04200
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
XGD
0.06685
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
0.02600
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGI
0.14805
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
XGRO
0.13647
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
0.06100
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHC
0.26636
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
0.08300
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
0.06100
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
0.07400
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
XIC
0.20600
iShares India Index ETF
XID
3.10878
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
0.04200
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
0.15196
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIN
0.49503
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
XINC
0.09021
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
XIT
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
0.06300
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
XMA
0.02460
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
XMC
0.17485
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)
XMC.U
0.12160
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
XMD
0.03819
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMH
0.14249
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
XMI
0.26378
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XML
0.17381
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
XMM
0.37657
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMS
0.08882
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
XMTM
0.06147
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
XMU
0.20427
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
XMU.U
0.14022
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
XMV
0.17657
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
XMW
0.40802
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMY
0.23534
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
0.06400
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
0.04100
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
XQLT
0.08657
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XQQ
0.07305
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
XRB
0.17988
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
0.05100
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
0.03900
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
0.04600
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
0.04300
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
0.04200
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XSEA
0.21389
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XSEM
0.44928
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
0.04200
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
0.08000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
0.24355
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XSHU.U
0.28915
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
0.04500
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
XSMC
0.26377
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSMH
0.17054
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSP
0.28819
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
0.03100
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
XST
0.03186
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
0.02900
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
0.16079
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
0.09732
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
XSTP.U
0.19423
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSU
0.22182
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
XSUS
0.08263
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
0.04000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XUH
0.13659
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF
XULR
1.70869
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
XUS
0.43096
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)
XUS.U
0.27584
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
XUSR
0.16999
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.08868
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
XUU
0.17149
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
XUU.U
0.12085
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
XVLU
0.27516
iShares MSCI World Index ETF
XWD
0.50613
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.
Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA
About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.04 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
