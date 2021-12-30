BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO for the 2021 tax year.
The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 31, 2021, payable on January 6, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2022.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund
Reinvested
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
0.49565
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.53111
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL
0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL.C
0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
CGR
0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
0.00000
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
CIE
0.66301
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
CIF
0.94041
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CJP
0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
0.00000
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU
3.49723
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU.C
3.09566
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
0.00000
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
COW
6.52934
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
0.00000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
CRQ
0.66979
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CSD
0.00000
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
2.74915
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
0.00000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
CWO
0.00000
iShares Global Water Index ETF
CWW
1.29460
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
0.00000
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
0.10696
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
GBAL
0.42392
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
GCNS
0.26189
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
GEQT
0.84339
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
GGRO
0.65456
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR
0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR.C
0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(2)
XAGG
0.08573
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)(2)
XAGG.U
0.13176
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
XAW
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)
XAW.U
0.00000
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
XBAL
0.22332
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
XBM
0.60448
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(2)
XCBU
0.16541
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)(2)
XCBU.U
0.14729
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)(2)
XCD
2.01624
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
XCG
0.84247
iShares China Index ETF
XCH
0.00000
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF(2)
XCLR
1.20532
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
XCNS
0.13987
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
XCS
2.19219
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
XCSR
0.78829
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
XCV
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
0.64389
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
0.13023
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF(2)
XDLR
2.51194
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XDSR
0.33729
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.08977
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.29916
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
0.00000
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
0.45393
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
XEC
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)
XEC.U
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
XEF
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)
XEF.U
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
XEG
0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEH
0.39413
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
0.00000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XEM
0.00000
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
XEN
0.00000
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
XEQT
0.14007
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
XESG
0.32057
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
XEU
0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFA
4.53791
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
XFC
0.98664
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFF
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)(2)
XFH
1.69060
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
XFI
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
0.00000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
XFS
2.50050
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
XFS.U
1.14535
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
XGD
0.00000
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
0.00000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGI
1.07638
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
XGRO
0.20354
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
0.00000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHC
2.36946
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
0.00000
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
XIC
0.37717
iShares India Index ETF
XID
0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
0.00000
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIN
1.74997
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
XINC
0.15592
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
XIT
3.23066
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
0.10921
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
XMA
0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
XMC
0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)
XMC.U
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
XMD
0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMH
0.40765
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
XMI
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XML
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
XMM
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMS
0.19452
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
XMTM
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
XMU
1.50776
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
XMU.U
1.12192
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
XMV
1.30016
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
XMW
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMY
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
0.00000
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
XQLT
0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XQQ
4.51606
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2)
XRB
0.80782
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
0.24546
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
0.00000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
0.00000
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XSEA
0.15115
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XSEM
0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(2)
XSHU
0.16237
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)(2)
XSHU.U
0.19299
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
XSMC
0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSMH
0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSP
1.44322
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
XST
0.90753
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
XSTP.U
0.00000
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSU
0.39281
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
XSUS
0.27822
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XUH
0.21039
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF(2)
XULR
1.42341
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
XUS
0.13362
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)
XUS.U
0.06246
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
XUSR
1.66930
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.55481
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
XUU
0.12321
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
XUU.U
0.07033
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
XVLU
0.00000
iShares MSCI World Index ETF
XWD
0.10645
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.
(2) For iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (XAGG, XAGG.U), iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (XCBU, XCBU.U), iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XCD), iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF (XCLR), iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF (XDLR), iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XFH), iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB), iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (XSHU, XSHU.U), and iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF (XULR) only, the distribution amount includes an income component.
Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA
About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.04 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com