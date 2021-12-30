BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO for the 2021 tax year.

The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 31, 2021, payable on January 6, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2022.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund
Ticker

Reinvested
Capital Gains
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBH

0.00000

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBO

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

CDZ

0.49565

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF

CEW

0.53111

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL

0.00000

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL.C

0.00000

iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF

CGR

0.00000

iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CHB

0.00000

iShares International Fundamental Index ETF

CIE

0.66301

iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF

CIF

0.94041

iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CJP

0.00000

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLF

0.00000

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLG

0.00000

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU

3.49723

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU.C

3.09566

iShares Premium Money Market ETF

CMR

0.00000

iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF

COW

6.52934

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

CPD

0.00000

iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF

CRQ

0.66979

iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CSD

0.00000

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUD

2.74915

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

CVD

0.00000

iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF

CWO

0.00000

iShares Global Water Index ETF

CWW

1.29460

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CYH

0.00000

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

FIE

0.10696

iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio

GBAL

0.42392

iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

GCNS

0.26189

iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio

GEQT

0.84339

iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio

GGRO

0.65456

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR

0.00000

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR.C

0.00000

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(2)

XAGG

0.08573

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)(2)

XAGG.U

0.13176

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XAGH

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF

XAW

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)

XAW.U

0.00000

iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio

XBAL

0.22332

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF

XBM

0.60448

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCB

0.00000

iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBG

0.00000

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(2)

XCBU

0.16541

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)(2)

XCBU.U

0.14729

iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)(2)

XCD

2.01624

iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF

XCG

0.84247

iShares China Index ETF

XCH

0.00000

iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF(2)

XCLR

1.20532

iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

XCNS

0.13987

iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF

XCS

2.19219

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF

XCSR

0.78829

iShares Canadian Value Index ETF

XCV

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDG

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDG.U

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDGH

0.64389

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDIV

0.13023

iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF(2)

XDLR

2.51194

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XDSR

0.33729

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDU

0.08977

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDU.U

0.29916

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDUH

0.00000

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

XDV

0.45393

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEB

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF

XEC

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)

XEC.U

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF

XEF

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)

XEF.U

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

XEG

0.00000

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEH

0.39413

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

XEI

0.00000

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XEM

0.00000

iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF

XEN

0.00000

iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio

XEQT

0.14007

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF

XESG

0.32057

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF

XEU

0.00000

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFA

4.53791

iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF

XFC

0.98664

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFF

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)(2)

XFH

1.69060

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF

XFI

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

XFN

0.00000

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF

XFR

0.00000

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF

XFS

2.50050

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)

XFS.U

1.14535

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

XGB

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF

XGD

0.00000

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGGB

0.00000

iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGI

1.07638

iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio

XGRO

0.20354

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF

XHB

0.00000

iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHC

2.36946

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHD

0.00000

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF

XHU

0.00000

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHY

0.00000

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

XIC

0.37717

iShares India Index ETF

XID

0.00000

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIG

0.00000

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIGS

0.00000

iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIN

1.74997

iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio

XINC

0.15592

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF

XIT

3.23066

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

XIU

0.10921

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF

XLB

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF

XMA

0.00000

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF

XMC

0.00000

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)

XMC.U

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF

XMD

0.00000

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMH

0.40765

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF

XMI

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XML

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF

XMM

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMS

0.19452

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF

XMTM

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF

XMU

1.50776

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)

XMU.U

1.12192

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF

XMV

1.30016

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF

XMW

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMY

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XPF

0.00000

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XQB

0.00000

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF

XQLT

0.00000

iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XQQ

4.51606

iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2)

XRB

0.80782

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

0.24546

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XSAB

0.00000

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB

0.00000

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSC

0.00000

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSE

0.00000

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XSEA

0.15115

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XSEM

0.00000

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSH

0.00000

iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHG

0.00000

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(2)

XSHU

0.16237

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)(2)

XSHU.U

0.19299

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSI

0.00000

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF

XSMC

0.00000

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSMH

0.00000

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSP

1.44322

iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XSQ

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF

XST

0.90753

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSTB

0.00000

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSTH

0.00000

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

XSTP

0.00000

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)

XSTP.U

0.00000

iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSU

0.39281

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF

XSUS

0.27822

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF

XTR

0.00000

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XUH

0.21039

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF(2)

XULR

1.42341

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF

XUS

0.13362

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)

XUS.U

0.06246

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF

XUSR

1.66930

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF

XUT

0.55481

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF

XUU

0.12321

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)

XUU.U

0.07033

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF

XVLU

0.00000

iShares MSCI World Index ETF

XWD

0.10645

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (XAGG, XAGG.U), iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (XCBU, XCBU.U), iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XCD), iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF (XCLR), iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF (XDLR), iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XFH), iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB), iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (XSHU, XSHU.U), and iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF (XULR) only, the distribution amount includes an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.04 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com


