Blackpool & Wycombe Wanderers 'dismayed' as Chris Forino reports racist remark

Chris Forino has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Wycombe this season [Getty Images]

Blackpool and Wycombe have confirmed Chairboys defender Chris Forino reported a racist remark by a fan to officials during their game on Monday.

The two League One clubs released almost identical statements shortly after the full-time whistle in their goalless draw at Bloomfield Road.

In the statements, they both condemned "all forms of discrimination".

They added that the two clubs will work together "to help identify the individual responsible".

Blackpool have appealed for information about "any incidents which took place in relation to discriminatory behaviour during the fixture", while Wycombe said on social media that they "fully stand by Chris and commend him on his actions".

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Forino said: "Firstly I want to say to the individual who made the racist remark I wish them nothing but education and blessings to be more open minded, there's enough hatred in this world already.

"Blackpool and the officials handled the situation excellently so I thank them both."

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield told BBC Three Counties Radio: "Chris has heard some racial abuse from behind the goal, which he reported.

"Chris dealt with it extremely maturely and fair play to him for the way he's dealt with it and been able to clear his mind to play.

"Secondly, it's absolutely abhorrent in my mind that we live in a society that we feel that's acceptable anywhere, let alone at a football ground.

"Football is for all... it's not a place where that's acceptable. We love our sport, it's our national sport and we need to protect it how we can."

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Seasiders manager Neil Critchley said: "It's more than disappointing, it's unacceptable. That's not something that we want at this football club and anywhere in society."