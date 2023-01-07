Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Blackpool take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Blackpool FC 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
16:05 , admin
Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
16:05 , admin
Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
16:04 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
16:03 , admin
Second Half begins Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 0.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
16:03 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:49 , admin
HT | Blackpool 1 Nottingham Forest 0
Marvin Ekpiteta's goal currently has the Seasiders ahead in this cup tie!
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:49 , admin
First Half ends, Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 0.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:49 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:48 , admin
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Scott McKenna.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:47 , admin
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:47 , admin
45' - Two more minutes of this half to play.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:48 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:46 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:46 , admin
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:46 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:46 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury James Husband (Blackpool).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:45 , admin
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:44 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:43 , admin
Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:42 , admin
Attempt saved. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gustavo Scarpa with a cross.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:42 , admin
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Shayne Lavery.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:41 , admin
Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:38 , admin
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Lewis O'Brien.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:36 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:36 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:37 , admin
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:37 , admin
Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:37 , admin
Attempt blocked. Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:35 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:35 , admin
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:34 , admin
Attempt blocked. Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:29 , admin
Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Nottingham Forest).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:29 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:28 , admin
Attempt saved. Billy Fewster (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Colback.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:27 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:26 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:26 , admin
Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Scarpa following a fast break.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:25 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:26 , admin
Attempt saved. Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Surridge.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:24 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:25 , admin
Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Jack Colback.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:23 , admin
Offside, Blackpool. Sonny Carey tries a through ball, but Marvin Ekpiteta is caught offside.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:21 , admin
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:21 , admin
Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:19 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:18 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:18 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:18 , admin
Goal! Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:20 , admin
Attempt blocked. Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:17 , admin
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:16 , admin
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Scott McKenna.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:16 , admin
Attempt blocked. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:21 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:14 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:13 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:13 , admin
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Steve Cook.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:13 , admin
Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Nottingham Forest).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:11 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:12 , admin
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:11 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:10 , admin
Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:09 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:08 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:08 , admin
Attempt missed. James Husband (Blackpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Beesley.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:06 , admin
Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:07 , admin
Foul by Shayne Lavery (Blackpool).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:04 , admin
Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:03 , admin
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:04 , admin
Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:01 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:01 , admin
First Half begins.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
15:01 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:57 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:49 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:47 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:46 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:01 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
14:32 , admin
