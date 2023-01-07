Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Blackpool take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Blackpool FC 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC

16:05 , admin

Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

16:05 , admin

Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16:04 , admin

Back underway for the second-half. https://t.co/T4fvYYPR3Q — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

16:03 , admin

Second Half begins Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

16:03 , admin

46' - 🍊 Blackpool 1-0 #NFFC 🔵



Back underway for the second half. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:49 , admin

HT | Blackpool 1 Nottingham Forest 0



Marvin Ekpiteta's goal currently has the Seasiders ahead in this cup tie!



🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/7RTgGGc2Ya — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

15:49 , admin

Story continues

First Half ends, Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

15:49 , admin

We go in trailing at the break. ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/y6PsPO5DQr — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:48 , admin

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

15:47 , admin

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

15:47 , admin

45' - Two more minutes of this half to play.



🍊 #UTMP | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/kP01xdnRGQ — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

15:48 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:46 , admin

45' - 🍊 Blackpool 1-0 #NFFC 🔵



Booking for Colback for a late challenge on Husband as we enter 2 additional minutes. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:46 , admin

Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15:46 , admin

44' - Jack Colback slides in and catches James Husband. Yellow card shown. 🟨



🍊 #UTMP | 1-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

15:46 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury James Husband (Blackpool).

15:45 , admin

Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

15:44 , admin

43' - 🍊 Blackpool 1-0 #NFFC 🔵



Scarpa with an excellent free-kick delivery which just evades Cook at the far post. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:43 , admin

Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:42 , admin

Attempt saved. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gustavo Scarpa with a cross.

15:42 , admin

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Shayne Lavery.

15:41 , admin

Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15:38 , admin

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Lewis O'Brien.

15:36 , admin

35' - 🍊 Blackpool 1-0 #NFFC 🔵



Great save by Maxwell to keep out Neco's low driven strike! 😩 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:36 , admin

35' - Big save from Chris Maxwell to keep out a rasping strike from Neco Williams.



🍊 #UTMP | 1-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

15:37 , admin

Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).

15:37 , admin

Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

15:37 , admin

Attempt blocked. Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.

15:35 , admin

Pushing for a leveller before the break. 👊 pic.twitter.com/8PG8cmp67N — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:35 , admin

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.

15:34 , admin

Attempt blocked. Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15:29 , admin

Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Nottingham Forest).

15:29 , admin

26' - 🍊 Blackpool 1-0 #NFFC 🔵



Fewster's the next to have a sight of goal, picking up a loose ball inside the box before spinning and seeing a deflected effort held by Maxwell. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:28 , admin

Attempt saved. Billy Fewster (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Colback.

15:27 , admin

25' - 🍊 Blackpool 1-0 #NFFC 🔵



Surridge brings down Cook's clearance brilliantly, plays a one-two with Scarpa before working his way past Thorniley but hits the side-netting.



Better, Reds! 👊 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:26 , admin

25' - Sam Surridge has a great opportunity to try and level the scores, however he blasts his effort against the side netting.



🍊 #UTMP | 1-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

15:26 , admin

Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Scarpa following a fast break.

15:25 , admin

23' - Emmanuel Dennis sees a strike come back off the bar.



🍊 #UTMP | 1-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

15:26 , admin

Attempt saved. Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Surridge.

15:24 , admin

23' - 🍊 Blackpool 1-0 #NFFC 🔵



Dennis rattles the bar with a curling effort! 😩 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:25 , admin

Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Jack Colback.

15:23 , admin

Offside, Blackpool. Sonny Carey tries a through ball, but Marvin Ekpiteta is caught offside.

15:21 , admin

Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).

15:21 , admin

Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15:19 , admin

17' - The Seasiders are in front! A scramble in the box results in the ball breaking to Marvin Ekpiteta and the defender slotting in.



🍊 #UTMP | 1-0 https://t.co/NKTUzuSkFF — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

15:18 , admin

18' - 🍊 Blackpool 1-0 #NFFC 🔵



Goal. Ekpiteta scores for the hosts. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:18 , admin

15:18 , admin

Goal! Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

15:20 , admin

Attempt blocked. Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

15:17 , admin

Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).

15:16 , admin

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

15:16 , admin

Attempt blocked. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15:21 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:14 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest).

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

15:13 , admin

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Steve Cook.

15:13 , admin

Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Nottingham Forest).

15:11 , admin

10' - 🍊 Blackpool 0-0 #NFFC 🔵



First chance for Forest as Neco is first to react to a clearance on halfway before driving forward and firing just wide. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

15:12 , admin

Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).

15:11 , admin

10' - Neco Williams drives forward for Nottingham Forest and flashes an effort just wide of the post.



🍊 #UTMP | 0-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

15:10 , admin

Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

15:09 , admin

8' - Jake Beesley gambles on a cross whipped into the six yard box but Wayne Hennessey beats him to it.



🍊 #UTMP | 0-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

15:08 , admin

7' - James Husband with an early chance to give Blackpool the lead but he prods wide from a tight angle.



🍊 #UTMP | 0-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

15:08 , admin

Attempt missed. James Husband (Blackpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Beesley.

15:06 , admin

Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15:07 , admin

Foul by Shayne Lavery (Blackpool).

15:04 , admin

Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:03 , admin

Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).

15:04 , admin

Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:01 , admin

15:01 , admin

First Half begins.

15:01 , admin

14:57 , admin

Ready to go! 💪 pic.twitter.com/zvCxqlORKC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

14:49 , admin

14:47 , admin

A professional debut for Billy Fewster this afternoon! ✨ pic.twitter.com/z4SuxIuGzb — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

14:46 , admin

📸 Andy Lyons warming up ahead of his Blackpool debut.



🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/X2O6QgV6n3 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

14:32 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:32 , admin

14:32 , admin

📸 Morgan Rogers arriving a little earlier. The on-loan @ManCity winger could make his debut off the bench this afternoon.



🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/MqgHVecWAd — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 7, 2023

14:32 , admin

The Reds are in the building! 👋 pic.twitter.com/Pwg4d6np8J — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

14:32 , admin

14:32 , admin

First start 🔜 pic.twitter.com/6psnYXiJMt — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

14:01 , admin

14:32 , admin

14:32 , admin

14:32 , admin

Team news landing soon.



Who do you want to see in today's starting line-up? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EO4EvFIdpy — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

14:32 , admin

Beside the seaside! 🏖 pic.twitter.com/0R8By3VZVZ — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2023

14:32 , admin