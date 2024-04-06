Blackpool: G4 superfan changes name in honour of favourite group

A superfan of the group G4 has changed her name to include the surnames of all its members.

Christine Martin, from Blackpool, is now officially known as Christine Christie Ansell Duncan Jai Martin.

The 64-year-old said she wanted "to do something totally different that no other fan has done" even though "people think I'm nuts".

The group - known for singing pop songs in an operatic style - finished second on The X Factor in 2004.

Ms Martin has seen them over 100 times and is planning to attend every gig north-west of England gig of band's upcoming tour.

She said she chose the order of their names "in order of my favourites".

"I did it because they're fantastic," she said.

"It's my tribute to them on their 20th anniversary,

"I couldn't think of anything to do so I thought I'm going to go the whole hog and completely change my name."

The name change has had a mixed reception from friends and family.

"Some of my friends stopped speaking to me for a while because they think I'm nuts," she said.

"But I don't care - I did it for myself.

"I wanted to do something totally different that no other fan has done.

"I'm so glad I did it."

Mike Christie, who got top billing in Christine's new name, said: "Our jaws dropped when we first found out.

"We thought, 'Is this a joke?'

"But ultimately it's very flattering to think someone loves us enough that they want us in their name.

"We'd never come across anything like it.

"We've had fans doing various things over the years to honour us, which is incredibly flattering, but no-one's ever come up with changing their name.

"I think I might change my name to Mike Thanks Very Much Christine Christie Ansell Duncan Jai Martin."

He said it was "incredible" to be celebrating 20 years in the business, "and it's all thanks to people like Christine who support us".

