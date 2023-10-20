Blackpool: 'Extraordinary' Lightpool festival illuminates resort

An arts event has lit up a seaside resort with "fabulous and fantastical experiences", its director has said.

Lightpool sees sites across Blackpool transformed by artworks from as far afield as France, Spain and Australia.

The festival, which runs until 28 October, also includes the Illuminated Tram Parade, which sees the heritage vehicles lit up on the promenade.

Artistic director Philip Holmes said there was a "real excitement and buzz" about the "extraordinary" event.

Lightpool takes place annually as an accompaniment to the resort's internationally famous Illuminations.

The programme, which also sees a self-guided art trail run through the town and the "return of the extraordinary Carnival Magic show in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom", has been put on thanks to £135,000 in Arts Council England funding, tourist body Visit Blackpool said.

A representative said the festival would be "complemented by two free firework displays", a "festival village" on the Tower Festival Headland and the unveiling of Odyssey, the "biggest light installation ever built at the Illuminations' own manufacturing facility".

They said the works on show include Blackpool Tower being "brought to life with a specially-commissioned magical sound and light spectacular", a giant ball of neon wool in St John's Square, more than 1,600 butterflies fluttering over to Blackpool Grand Theatre and a cube made up of 448 glass jars containing miniature tableaus in the Winter Gardens.

There will also be the chance to see a selection of "retro Illuminations favourites" including the "dazzling Tiffany Umbrellas and the otherworldly Spacemen" in the Winter Gardens' Olympia exhibition space.

Mr Holmes said he was "extremely proud and excited to bring this world-class and extraordinary multi-sensory event to Blackpool".

"There is a real excitement and buzz of anticipation... with so many fabulous and fantastical experiences to enjoy and get involved with," he said.

He added that the free event would see many UK premieres for work by "national and international artists".

Lightpool is on until 28 October, with the Illuminations running until 1 January 2024.

