Blackpool appoint Bruce as head coach

Blackpool will be the 12th club Steve Bruce has managed [Getty Images]

League One side Blackpool have appointed Steve Bruce as their head coach on a two-year deal.

The 63-year-old had been out of work since being sacked by West Bromwich Albion in October 2022 following a nine-month spell in charge.

Bruce has managed more than 1,000 competitive matches for clubs including Birmingham City, Hull City, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

He takes over after the Seasiders sacked Neil Critchley on 21 August following back-to-back defeats to start the campaign.

They just missed out on a play-off spot last season, finishing in eighth position, but have only taken two points from their opening four matches this term.

Bruce's long-term assistant Steve Agnew will join him at Bloomfield Road, along with coaches Richard Keogh, Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks.

"I'm delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club," Bruce told the club website.

"I'd like to thank Simon, Julian and David for giving me this great opportunity. I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road."

The role is Bruce's 13th job in management since retiring as a player in 1999, and the 12th club he has managed after two spells at Wigan.

His appointment was announced moments after Blackpool beat Crewe 4-1 in the EFL Trophy.

"I'm confident that Steve's experience and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset for Blackpool," owner Simon Sadler added.

"His organised approach coupled with his desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what attracted us to him.

“Additionally, Steve's ability to help grow and develop not only our playing staff but also our coaching talent was important to us.

"Alongside his assistant Steve Agnew, there is a great opportunity for two of our former players at the early stages of their coaching careers to learn from a duo who possess unrivalled qualities.

"We hope that this blend will get the very best out of our talented squad."

Bruce will have to wait until 14 September to take charge of his new side for the first time, when they face Exeter at home.