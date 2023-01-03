BLACKPINK's ROSÉ Stars in Tiffany & Co.'s New Lock Collection

BLACKPINK's ROSÉ is the face of Tiffany & Co.'s global launch of its Lock collection. The latest offering features a gilded gathering of rings, earrings and pendants arriving in a lustrous rose gold finish.

The precious items highlight the jeweler's immaculate designs and attention to detail as the bangle includes an innovative and elegant swiveling mechanism that gives the collection its name. The bracelet's style mirrors the connection two people (or more) might feel, symbolizing the all-encompassing feeling love tends to bring.

ROSÉ can be seen wearing the dazzling diamond filled bangle, perfectly matching her name. An exclusive press release shares, "ROSÉ has continued to embody the modern Tiffany & Co. woman and bring an energy that is aligned with the ethos of Tiffany Lock. ROSÉ, together with the male talent featured in the new Lock campaign, capture the inclusive spirit of Tiffany’s first all-gender jewelry collection."

The rose gold Lock bangle joins its white and yellow gold siblings, elevating the assortment's romantic aesthetic. The collection retails for $10,000 USD to $36,000 USD on its website.

