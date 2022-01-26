BLACKPINK's Rosé Is Now a Skater Girl

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has joined the pop-punk resurgence, going full skater girl. Sporting a cozy yet slightly grungy outfit, Rosé showed off her new look in her latest Instagram post.

The K-pop star wore a pair of off-white PANGAIA sweatpants, while cradling a deck fans identified was from American skateboard company NineOneSeven. To keep warm, the “Kill This Love” singer topped off her sporty attire with an oversized adidas hooded black puffer jacket. An ambassador of the brand, as are all BLACKPINK members, Rosé paired her puffer with an adidas beanie and sneakers.

BLINKS can’t get enough of Rosé’s sporty side, as one tweeted, “There’s something about Rosie wearing baggy clothes, beanie, sneakers with [a] skateboard.” Sharing a video of Rosé showing off her skills on the board, another wrote, “Never knew I needed skater Rosie in my life."

We couldn’t agree more. Take a look at Rosé’s Instagram post below.