BLACKPINK's Lisa Shows off Her Platinum Blonde Hair

BLACKPINK member Lisa, known for her bangs, has debuted a new hair color to welcome the spring season. In a series of recent photos posted on Instagram, the K-pop rapper is spotted in platinum blonde hair.

The latest color change comes after the style guru's bubblegum pink hair, which has now faded. In the new images, she is seen enjoying cotton candy at the park, wearing a colorful patchwork quilt jacket with loose-fitted trousers and white sneakers. She carries a CELINE bag, while rounding off her look with a pair of sunglasses to enjoy the sun.

See her full look above and below.

