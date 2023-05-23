BLACKPINK's Lisa Goes Glam in CELINE at Cannes Film Festival

Navi Ahluwalia
As Cannes Film Festival continues to be in full swing, more and more of our favorite K-pop stars have been spotted attending events across the French Riviera. Just last night, BLACKPINK's Lisa was seen attending a lavish dinner hosted by CELINE, alongside Kaia Gerber, Joe Alwyn and BTS member V.

The BLACKPINK singer and CELINE brand ambassador attended the event wearing a look from the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in Los Angeles, pairing a sparkling pin-striped suit with a sheer black ruffled blouse. The K-pop star paired the dazzling look with a pair of black pointed-toe boots and soft wavy curls.

Alongside Lisa, BLACKPINK member Jennie has also been in attendance at the film festival, spotted at The Idol's premiere alongside co-stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Check out Lisa's full CELINE look above. In case you missed it, here's what went down at The Idol's Cannes premiere, and who wore what.

