BLACKPINK's Jisoo Was the Top Influencer at Paris Fashion Week SS23

BLACKPINK member Jisoo -- ambassador for major brands like Dior and Cartier -- made history this Fashion Month as the top performing influencer at Paris Fashion Week this Spring/Summer 2023 season.

The K-pop star ranked first in a Top 10 Influencers list by the influencer marketing platform lefty. According to the analytical site, the musician came in first with a 7% engagement rate along with a total earned media value (EMV) of $22.4 million USD. The celebrity helped Dior bring in a total of $45.5 million USD of EMV, helping the house reach the top brand throughout PFW, followed by Saint Laurent, which her bandmate Rosé is an ambassador for. Additional brands on the list, in order, include Coperni, Valentino, Balenciaga, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Acne Studios and Givenchy.

In addition to Jisoo, BLACKPINK members Rosé and Jennie were among the top four on the list of the most impactful influencers throughout PFW. Other names in the ranking include Kylie Jenner in second, Bella Hadid in fifth, Zendaya in eighth and BTS' J-Hope in ninth.