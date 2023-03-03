BLACKPINK's Jisoo Serves a Emo Realness With Glossy Black Manicure and Marinated Eyeliner

BLACKPINK member Jisoo serves up a hefty dish of the emo aesthetic in Paris. Coming down from her dreamy look at Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 presentation, her black nails and smokey eye are a perfect way to chill between Paris Fashion Week shows.

Taking to Instagram recently, the star posted an eight-piece swipe through, giving us her POV of Paris while casually showing off stunner, elevated emo looks. She rocks a classic black biker jacket in the photos with a beanie and other garage glam accessories. Jisoo took the laid-back lewk up a notch with her expensive brunette waves, perfect black manicure and marinated eyeliner in her lash and waterline for an eye-opening definition.

We know that Jisoo will turn heads with her style and glam moments from head to toe for a Dior appearance. However, it is such a nice refresher to see how the musician kicks back in the most off-duty way but still gives the masses inspo. Take a closer look ahead.