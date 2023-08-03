Blackpink's Jisoo is officially dating Ahn Bo-hyun. All they need is a little space and 'a warm gaze'

Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives for the Blackpink singer and the "Itaewon Class" actor confirmed Thursday to various news outlets.

Ahn's talent agency, FN Entertainment, told CNN that the "Flower" artist, 28, and the "See You in My 19th Life" star, 35, are "in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings."

"We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze," FN added.

Jisoo's label, YG Entertainment, also verified the relationship in a statement provided to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

"They are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other," YG told Yonhap. "We would appreciate it if you extend warm support and understanding."

Ahn's and Jisoo's management teams made the rare move to publicly announce their relationship after the performers were reportedly spotted together in Seoul, sparking dating rumors. Jisoo is the only member of Blackpink confirmed to be in a relationship.

Jisoo's love life is heating up as Blackpink continues its Born Pink world tour, which is coming to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Aug. 26. Jisoo and her bandmates, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, also visited California earlier this year to perform at Coachella, where they made history as the first K-pop act and the first girl group to headline the music festival.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.