BLACKPINK's Jisoo Debuts Romantic Audrey Hepburn Micro Bangs for Dior’s Couture Show

Micro bangs are always a risky thing to do to your hair. They can either go left in a non-sexy way or if you're like BLACKPINK Jisoo, you can come out on the right of the best side with them.

The Dior global ambassador was spotted at the brand's haute couture show in Paris, sporting the most romantic Audrey Hepburn-Esque, mirco bang and chic updo hairstyle. The look is quite a change from the K-pop star's signature long, jet-black tresses. Her whimsical updo complemented her white tea dress for the event. In a Twitter post, she confirms that her bangs were fake and pulled from the bun atop her crown. If you're a Jisoo fan, you'd remember that she tried bangs out in November 2022 for a short time but went back to her classic style afterwards. While she doesn't experiment with her tresses the way other group members do, we can appreciate it when she pops out and gives us a different take from the usual.

Regarding A-listers, there seems to be a trend of updating looks with faux bangs to switch things up. With Jisoo hopping aboard the movement, we're sure we're bound to see many more of our fave girlies follow suit for a quick fashion month lewk.