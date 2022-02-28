BLACKPINK's Jisoo Debuts Bleach Blonde Dip Dye Hair

Heading to Paris Fashion Week as Dior's house ambassador, Jisoo of BLACKPINK was recently spotted at the Seoul Incheon Airport wearing newly dip dyed locks.

The Korean pop singer and actor, who's always served up impressive style and beauty moments during Fashion Weeks and beyond, updates her deep brunette, bone-straight hair with bleach blonde highlights. Shaping up to be one of the hottest hair trends in the warmer months, Jisoo's new look is reminiscent of an Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2022 hair moment, where a model sported dreamy lavender dip dye hair.

Dressed head to toe in Dior at the airport, Jisoo is set to attend the French luxury house's Fall/Winter 2022 show.