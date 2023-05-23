BLACKPINK's Jennie Stuns in Chanel for 'The Idol' Premiere in Cannes

Ever since it was announced that The Idol would premiere at Cannes Film Festival, all eyes were on the star-studded cast in anticipation of the big day.

As expected, the cast did not disappoint, as we saw BLACKPINK member Jennie walk the red carpet alongside co-stars Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. For the big moment, the K-pop star and Chanel ambassador opted for a full Chanel look, wearing a sweetheart bustier top with a matching cape in black silk tulle. Completing the look was a petticoat skirt, with each piece taken from look 37 of Chanel's Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection.

Jennie paired the full Chanel 'fit with Chanel shoes and a selection of accessories from the brand's high jewelry collection, including the Etoile Filante necklace in 18 karat white gold and diamonds alongside the Ribbon Ruban ring, also crafted with 18 karat white gold and diamonds.

Take a closer look at Jennie's outfit above, ahead of The Idol's official release date on June 4 -- when she'll be back on our screens.

