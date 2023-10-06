BLACKPINK's Jennie Releases New, Sultry Dance-Pop Single 'You & Me'

"You & Me" follows Jennie's debut solo single "SOLO," which dropped in 2018

Jennie, who's one fourth of the famed K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK, is back with new solo music!

On Friday, the singer, 27, (whose full name is Jennie Kim) unveiled her latest solo single titled "You & Me." It marks the superstar's first solo effort in five years.

"You & Me" is a sultry dance-pop song. The new track finds the K-pop idol highlighting her alluring vocals and rap skills, and lyrically wearing her heart on her sleeve.

"I really like it / Nothin' in the world can make me feel the way you do, the things you do," the star sings. "I love you and me / Dancing in the moonlight / Nobody can see."

Courtesy of YG Entertainment/ Interscope Records Jennie's "You & Me" cover art by Naoko Takeuchi

The song dropped with a dance performance video featuring the BLACKPINK artist in a red dress and joined by a crew of back-up dancers in black leotards. Against a minimalist backdrop, they replicate fierce choreography that originated on the Born Pink World Tou. Eventually, it's as if Jennie and the dancers are surrounded by stardust and truly dancing in the moonlight, while the singer joins just a male partner.

"You & Me" dropped as a double single, arriving along with "You & Me (Coachella ver.)." A sped-up second version of the song, "You & Me (Coachella ver.)" shows Jennie's versatility, as the track is led by a more hip-hop-heavy beat and includes an additional rap verse.

BLACKPINK revealed the news on Instagram Wednesday by debuting art inspired by the track. In the photo, Jennie wore a red ruffled skirt and matching blouse as she appeared before a body of water and full moon.

"You & Me" reportedly debuted during the opening date of BLACKPINK's Born Pink world tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul last October, according to NME.

The single also follows her debut solo single "SOLO" in 2018, which hit No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

Courtesy of YG Entertainment/ Interscope Records Jennie

Her solo ventures also include her role on The Weeknd's HBO drama The Idol earlier this year, where she starred opposite Lily-Rose Depp. The performer appeared on the soundtrack for the series, releasing the song "One of the Girls" along with The Weeknd, 33, and Depp, 24.

Jennie told WWD in May that her friendship with Depp through their Chanel connection helped her feel comfortable making her acting debut on the show.

“She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there," Jennie said. "She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

She also starred in a limited-edition capsule collection with Calvin Klein — and attended her first Met Gala in May.

"I'm wearing Chanel from the '90s runway. I'm so lucky to have the Chanel team recreate this look, the one that Karl did. I'm just so happy!" Jennie told Emma Chamberlain for Vogue on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jennie performs in Indio, California in April 2023

Before making her debut at the annual fête, Jennie got some simple but sound advice from one of her BLACKPINK groupmates.

"I don't know what to expect, but Rosé was here last year and she told me, 'Just have fun,' so that's the plan for today," she shared.

Jennie — who's known for her rapping skills in BLACKPINK — told Rolling Stone in 2022 that she seeks normalcy despite the fame.

"More than anyone, we want to be ordinary girls," she told the outlet. "Sure, there are times when we talk about what kind of influence we could have. But what we actually love is talking about our cats, dogs, good food, and pretty places."



