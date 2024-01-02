BLACKPINK's Jennie Launches Odd Atelier Label

Off the back of the news that BLACKPINK renewed its group contract with YG Entertainment, it appears that members like Jennie are still firmly entering their solo era. During the festive break, the K-pop star announced a new label and company called OA (which stands for Odd Atelier), through a collaborative post shared alongside the new label's Instagram account.

Within the post, a series of black-and-white images of Jennie were shared in branded hoodies, alongside a heartfelt statement which thanked her fans for their continued support.

"Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received," the artist began. "I'm also about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course BLACKPINK. Thank you."

A few cryptic descriptions of the company and its purpose have been shared, stating that its aim is "to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected." Admittedly, it's still somewhat unclear as to whether OA is set to be a fashion brand or record label, or a mix of both, but either way -- we expect to see big things from OA and Jennie this year.

Head to the brand's website to keep up to date with the latest news.

