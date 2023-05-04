BLACKPINK's Jennie Launches Limited-Edition Capsule With Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein has officially announced its new Jennie for Calvin Klein collection, a limited-edition capsule designed in partnership with its global brand ambassador, BLACKPINK's Jennie.

Drawing from the design details present in Jennie's own wardrobe, the new collection comprises casual underwear sets, denim pieces, T-shirts and knitwear that lean into the K-pop star's own personal style. Arriving in a subtle pastel color palette, the collection is brought to life with a campaign that stars Jennie herself.

The collection boasts personalized details like custom branding, reimagining the signature Calvin Klein logo in Jennie's handwriting -- embedded across a collection of "Lilac," "Chalk Blue" and "Desert" hues. Alongside chic underwear sets, the custom collection includes track pants, dresses, bodysuits and crewneck sweatshirts to add to your wardrobe essentials, as well as a denim shirt and '90s-inspired jeans.

"Collaborating with Calvin Klein on this capsule has been an exciting progression in our partnership," begins Jennie in a statement. "This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe. I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you'll see reflected in the fit, the color palette and the details. My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do."

Take a look at the Jennie x Calvin Klein collection above, before it arrives in stores and online globally from May 10.

