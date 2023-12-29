Blackpink Members Decline Signing Solo Contracts With YG Entertainment

Blackpink — the four-piece K-pop act comprised of Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose – are no longer working with YG Entertainment for their solo endeavors, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

The group will remain signed to YG Entertainment as an entity but the four women will pursue their solo careers outside of the agency. “We will do our utmost to support Blackpink’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts,” read YG’s statement translated to English from Korean (via Soompi).

In a previous press statement regarding the group’s renewed contract, the company said that Blackpink plans a new album and a world tour and would “continue to do its best to shine even brighter in the global music market as an artist representing not only our company but also K-pop. […] And we send our unwavering support and faith to [fans].”

Blackpink was formed under YG in 2016, but as the quartet hit new levels of recognition and popularity worldwide there was speculation that their deal would need to be substantially renegotiated in the artists’ favor. Blackpink’s recent world tour included 66 performances in 34 cities and was watched by 2.1 million spectators, YG has reported.

Individually, all the members of Blackpink have expanded their presence in the global entertainment industry with solo musical projects. The most recent was Jisoo’s debut solo single bundle “Me,” while Jennie, who released her solo project back in 2018, freshly launched a new label and company called Odd Atelier (OA), and, earlier ths year, made her acting debut in HBO’s “The Idol.”

