Blackpink Makes History as First All-Female Group to Debut at No. 1 in Over a Decade

Thania Garcia
·3 min read

Blackpink makes history on this week’s chart with its sophomore set, “Born Pink,” the first album from an all-female group to hit No. 1 since Danity Kane’s “Welcome to the Dollhouse” in 2008.

“Born Pink” moved an equivalent of 102,000 album units in its first week of release in the U.S., in the week ending Sept. 22, according to Luminate via Billboard. The feat also marks the quartet’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200, although 2020’s full-length debut “The Album” came close with a close No. 2 high.

The eight-track set also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with 75,500 copies sold. Most of these sales come from collectible CD packages and digital album sales.

There’s no denying that K-pop artists dominated the charts this week. Joining “Born Pink” near the top is NCT 127’s “2 Baddies,” which debuted at No. 3 with 58,500 equivalent album units earned. The group’s fourth studio album is its third top 10 on the albums chart.

And on the Hot 100: Harry Styles rakes in the gold for England with “As It Was” logging 15 weeks at No. 1 — the longest streak for a song by a British artist, or by an act with no other featured artists. Styles also tops the box office, starring in Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which collected a whopping $19 million in its opening week.

At No. 2 on the Hot 100 is Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” which spends a fourth week at its No. 2 peak, with a bump of 10% in airplay. Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, jumps to No. 2 from its previous No. 5 slot; Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” remains at No. 4; and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” slips 3-5. OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” rises one spot to No. 7.

Meanwhile, two country music heavyweights fill out the Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” at No. 6 and Luke Combs’ second top 10 hit, “The Kind of Love We Make,” rises to No. 8. (In 2020, Combs’ “Forvever After All” peaked at No. 2, the highest rank ever for a solo male country singer.)

Closing out the chart is Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” at No. 9 and Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, which remains at No. 10 for another week.

The rest of the Billboard 200’s top 10 boasts usual players, with the exception of newcomer EST Gee, who with his second top 10 effort, “I Never Felt Nun,” enters at No. 8 with 30,000 equivalent album units earned.

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” slips from its No. 1 spot to No. 2 (93,000 album units), after 11 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list; Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” keeps at No. 4 (48,000 units) and logs an 88th nonconsecutive week in the top 10; and the Weeknd’s compilation album The Highlights” returns to the top 10, climbing 32-5 (39,000 units). Plus, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” rises 8-6 (36,000 units) and Styles’ “Harry’s House” is still at No. 7 (35,000 units).

Rounding out the top 10 are Rod Wave’s “Beautiful Mind,” at No. 9 (29,000 units), and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Realer 2,” slipping 6-10 (27,000 units).

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,