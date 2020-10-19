Blackpink’s Lisa Just Landed The Beauty Campaign She Deserves

MAC Cosmetics just announced its newest Global Brand Ambassador as none other than Lalisa Manoban, otherwise known as Lisa. You know the Thai rapper and dancer as 1/4 of the record-breaking K-pop group BLACKPINK, and her new beauty gig is not only exciting for Blinks, but it’s also the first time a female K-pop star will front an international MAC campaign.

If you’re new to K-pop or BLACKPINK — first, check out the group’s Netflix documentary — you should know that Lisa is more than just a musical sensation and dancing queen; she’s also a fashion trendsetter who loves to experiment with makeup.

When it comes to her personal beauty philosophy, the performing artist says she’s always loved MAC makeup, and she aligns with the brand’s focus on self-expression. “To me, beauty is confidence,” Lisa told Refinery29 exclusively. “I think beauty comes from one’s confident inner self and one’s attitude — makeup and styling are the cherries on top.”

View photos

Whether she’s performing at Coachella, dancing in a Selena Gomez music video, or sitting front row at Fashion Week, Lisa always serves up a different look. However, in her real life, she favors low-key glam. “I usually enjoy natural makeup,” she tells us, adding that she has a delicate prescription for leveling up her look. “I like to start with a simple base and finish with a slightly bolder lip color to add some vibrance. Especially for lip makeup, I like to make an ombré lip that naturally gradates by tapping from the center of my lips.”

For obvious reasons, MAC is thrilled about Lisa joining the legacy cosmetics brand as its Global Ambassador. Describing her as an “unparalleled talent” with “bold, fashion-forward style,” the company couldn’t imagine a more perfect match. “Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else,” explained Senior Vice President and Global Creative Director, Drew Elliot. “We can’t wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration.”

As for what we can expect, Lisa says that the partnership will pay homage to her fellow BLACKPINK members as well as the millions of Blinks who have supported the group over the years. “My BLACKPINK members and [our] fans are my driving forces,” she explains of her humble motivation to keep growing as an artist, both on and offstage. “Thank you for always being there for me through all the happiest and the saddest moments. I am truly grateful.”

