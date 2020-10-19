BlackPink’s Lisa Just Got the Beauty Job Her Fans Have Been Waiting For

Courtesy

BlackPink’s Lisa might just be having the best month ever.

The Thai-born, Korean-raised pop powerhouse just dropped a brand new, chart-topping album with BlackPink (The Album), released a much-lauded Netflix documentary last week (BlackPink: Light Up the Sky), and revealed this morning that she’ll be the new global ambassador for MAC cosmetics — how you like that?!

“It’s an honor to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivaled expertise in makeup artistry,” Lisa said in a statement. “I am thrilled and looking forward to this journey!”

The pairing is an inspired choice for Lisa and MAC, as both are forward-thinking innovators with global appeal.

“Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else,” explained Drew Elliott, senior vice president and global creative director for MAC Cosmetics. “We can’t wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration.”

For the non-BLINKs, Lisa (full name Lalisa Manobal) is the dripping-with-charism lead dancer and rapper for BlackPink, the reigning queens of K-pop. Within the group, she’s known as the fashion-forward perennial optimist who brings a ferocity to the stage that’s cooler than ice cream. In the aforementioned Netflix doc, longtime BlackPink producer Teddy Park explained her duality: “She’s always got that cool, calm, ‘It’s all good, we’re gonna be OK’ smile. But when it comes to certain moments — when the music starts, when it’s crunch time — she has this executioner killer instinct.”

With this new partnership, Lisa becomes the first female K-pop star ever to front an international MAC campaign, as the face and muse of upcoming collections. Even more exciting, Lisa promises to team with MUAs to reveal and breakdown her favorite makeup looks, her skincare regimen, and more beauty secrets.

“Together with MAC, I am excited to invite and empower more audiences as we both have individuality and diversity at our core," said Lisa, who, by the way, can speak Thai, Korean, Japanese, and English fluently.

Want to recreate Lisa’s look in her gorgeous debut MAC ambassador photos? We can definitely help you with that! On her skin, Lisa wears Studio Fix Fluid Foundation in NW18 ($33) highlighted with Extra Dimension SkinFinish in Show Gold ($36).

On her eyes, Lisa wears Matte Eyeshadow in Espresso and Stars 'N' Rockets ($18 each), layered on three shades of shimmer with Dazzleshadow Liquid Eyeshadows ($23 each; in Diamond Crumbles, Not Afraid to Sparkle, and Pantherized), and finally lined her lids with Brushstroke eyeliner in Brushblack ($22).

Lisa prepped her lips with a base of Prep + Prime Lip ($19) and topped that with moisturizer-matte, pigment-rich Powder Kiss Lipstick in Mull It Over ($21).

But feel free to remix the look how ever you'd like to match your vibe.