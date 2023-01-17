BLACKPINK Lisa Designs a Limited-Edition Watch in Collaboration With BVLGARI

BVLGARI has joined forces with its brand ambassador, BLACKPINK member Lisa, to create a limited-edition watch.

The Italian jeweler tapped the K-pop star to create her very own rendition of the BVLGARI BVLGARI watch. The iconic timepiece, maintaining its signature BVLGARI letters stamped on its rose gold bezel, is updated with a sunray-finished dichroic dial with 12 diamond hour markers. The crown arrives with a natural cabochon-cut rubellite, while the quartz watch is complete with a polished and satin-brushed stainless steel bracelet. The case back further celebrates the collaboration with an illustration of the edelweiss flower.

The watch, which is offered in 33mm and 23mm size options, takes inspiration from Lisa's favorite flower, the edelweiss, which is a nod to the Swiss Alpine where BVLGARI's watch Manufacture is located. The musician's initial "L" is drawn at the center of the flower, while the illustration is accompanied by "Fabriqué en Suisse (Made in Switzerland)" lettering. The same branding appears on the box the watch is packaged in.

Take a closer look at the design above. The 33mm edition is limited to 700 pieces while the 23mm iteration is limited to 300 pieces.

