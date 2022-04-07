BLACKPINK Jisoo Channels the '60s With Dior's New SS22 Styles

Dior has tapped its global brand ambassador Jisoo of BLACKPINK to embody the '60s-inspired contemporary femininity of Maria Grazia Chiuri's Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

The K-pop star is seen in a variety of outfits, including an all-yellow ensemble comprised of a jacket and skirt paired with the micro Lady Dior bag and the Dior Idole Boot. Meanwhile, the black Macrocannage Short-Sleeved Blouse and matching miniskirt arrive with an impeccable quilted technical taffeta effect. For a chic, effortless look, the black mini dress with a halter-like top half makes the perfect piece for a night out.

Take a closer look at Jisoo in the house's SS22 styles above and below. Head over to Dior to shop its latest offerings.