BLACKPINK Jennie Shares a Sneak Peek at Jacquemus' "Le Splash" Show in Hawaii

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

Just a few days after we saw BLACKPINK's Jennie in Paris attending Chanel's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation at Fashion Week, the K-pop star has now landed in Hawaii for Jacquemus' off-calendar "Le Splash" collection.

The celebrity took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at what went down at the runway show. Simon Porte Jacquemus, who showcased his designs outside of France for the first time, once again staged a beautiful catwalk on the beach. Other stars in attendance included Jhené Aiko, Bretman Rock and Aminé.

Showing support for the brand, the South Korean musician showed up in an all-pink look, wearing a cropped checkerboard print tee paired with a striped skirt. She completed the look with pink sandals and the Le sac Rond bag.

Peep her outfit of the day above and below. You can shop the pink Le sac Rond via Jacquemus' website. The label's "Le Splash" collection will be revealed soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

