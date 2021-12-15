BLACKPINK Jennie Fronts Chanel Coco Crush Fine Jewelry Campaign

UPDATE (December 15, 2021): Following the initial announcement, Chanel has unveiled its latest campaign featuring BLACKPINK member Jennie for its fine jewelry line, Coco Crush.

Accompanying the previous black-and-white visual is an image of the K-pop star wearing a black tweed jacket. The look is highlighted with some of the house's most popular accessories, including gold and silver earrings, rings and necklaces in the iconic Coco Crush quilted pattern. The musician completes her look with the Pavé Diamond Ring, a white gold design paved with diamonds that create a snowy effect.

See the campaign images starring Jennie above.

ORIGINAL STORY (November 3, 2021): Chanel is continuing its partnership with house ambassador and BLACKPINK member Jennie with a new campaign. Following up on its "Coco Neige" collection, the fashion brand has now tapped the K-pop star for its fine jewelry line, Coco Crush.

In the teaser image, the musician layers Chanel's silver rings in a variety of sizes. The luxury accessories are accompanied by black nails, as well as the star's no-makeup makeup face highlighted with winged eyeliner. According to the announcement, Jennie's campaign for Chanel Coco Crush will be fully revealed in January 2022.

The news adds to her ongoing deal with the house of Chanel. Last month, the artist returned to Paris Fashion Week, donning a matching tweed set for the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 show.

See the teaser above and Jennie's recent appearances in Chanel down below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)