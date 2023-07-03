Blackpink: the first K-pop band act to headline a British festival deliver the precision-engineered goods

Blackpink at BST Hyde Park

On Sunday night in London, Korean girl-group Blackpink became the first K-pop act to headline a British festival, after achieving the same feat in the USA at Coachella earlier this year. Wielding hyper-polished pop songs and pristine dance routines, the four stars occupied a curious position on BST Hyde Park’s bill, comprised mostly of heavyweight headliners such as Guns N’ Roses and Bruce Springsteen.

The group were 20 minutes late to a stage notorious for its uncompromising curfew, yet their set remained clogged with lengthy costume changes – backing dancers and promo videos providing interim entertainment – and solo performances from each Blackpink member. The four spent a relatively short amount of time actually on stage together which, given the ticket prices, represented the same kind of value for money as their two short albums and costly merch, including the £65 official Blackpink lightsticks brandished by most of the audience.

You might expect the show to have felt rushed in such conditions, not helped either by the outdoor setting hampering Blackpink’s usual arsenal of lasers, dry ice, and pyrotechnic glitter. At one point, a stiff wind blew confetti streamers straight back into the stage apparatus to resemble eerie cobwebs, while the largely sober, pre-teen-plus-obliging-parent-in-tow crowd maintained an unusually restrained mood for a festival.

Yet it was difficult to muster any real complaints. From the moment the four women rose up from the hydraulics-clad stage, dressed in white and looking a little bit like Abba, Hyde Park succumbed to their energy. Blackpink are as much dancers as they are singers, and their precise, non-stop choreography displayed an almost alarming level of athleticism during a volley of hits, from the swaggering opener Pink Venom to the 2016 debut single Whistle.

Assembled and drilled to perfection by South Korean multimedia agency YG Entertainment, who retain a strong feel for international appeal (they were also behind the inescapable 2012 hit Gangnam Style), Blackpink’s success as a K-pop group may be revolutionary, but their music certainly isn’t. Tracks unfurled like a We Didn’t Start The Fire roll-call of 2000s chart trends: trap, rap, alt-rock angst, squeaky EDM, all in digestible three-minute chunks. From the attitude-laden Boombayah, with its obligatory “Blackpink in your area” chant, to the Avicii bounce of Lovesick Girls and Paganini-sampling Shut Down, these songs were engineered to succeed.

And succeed they did – even when Blackpink ditched their riveting formations for unnecessary solo performances, or offered little stage chat beyond live band introductions. Any hint of soullessness was swiftly dispatched by the crowd, who merely glowed pinker and pinker with lightstick-tinged satisfaction.

No further UK dates

