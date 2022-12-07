BLACKPINK Is Dropping Black and Pink Oreos

BLACKPINK is jumping into the food space after taking over the luxury, fashion, beauty and automotive industries. The K-pop group is slated to launch a collaboration with Oreo on black and pink-colored cookies.

The iconic sandwich cookie gets a BLINK makeover with pastel pink cookies and black-colored filling. "Music is a key passion point and a great platform to spark playful connections with our consumers. Over the last decade, we have seen the enormous rise of K-pop and its far-reaching influence on Asian culture," Oreo shared in a statement. "BLACKPINK is at the forefront of this and is one of the biggest icons of the generation. We look forward to bringing millions of Oreo fans and BLINKs together to create moments of play."

Those based in Asia will be able to get their hands on the collaboration with the snack launching in Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand in January 2023 and Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and South Korea in February 2023. Fans can find the cookies at major retailers and e-commerce channels for a limited time only.

Take a sneak peek at the upcoming release down below.

While this marks BLACKPINK's first official food collaboration, the group served as inspiration for Burger King's viral menu last year, which featured black and pink burger buns.