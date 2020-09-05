From Blackpink to Bruce Nauman: your guide to autumn’s best culture

Pop & rock albums

by Leonie Cooper

Doves

The Universal Want



The indie veterans’ first album in 11 years was amusingly trailed by leaked sheet music – meaning if fans wanted to hear the first single they had to play it themselves.

11 September



Alicia Keys

Alicia



One of the biggest pandemic postponees, Alicia – branded “The best therapy I’ve ever had” – was originally set for release in March and then May. Buckle up for some smooth catharsis.

18 September



Deftones

Ohms



Following 2016’s bluntly named Gore, Ohms is the avant-metallers’ ninth album and includes sampled seagulls in the year’s most unlikely tribute to Don Henley’s Boys of Summer.

25 September



Sufjan Stevens

The Ascension



“My objective for this album was simple … Exterminate all bullshit,” says singer-songwriter Stevens. Expect a lush dismantling of the creaky state of the world.

25 September





Idles

Ultra Mono



Not content merely with convincing all men under 35 to wear little plumbers’ beanies, Idles have prepped their third album of community-minded outrage in four years.

25 September



Róisín Murphy

Róisín Machine



Leading with moody piano house belter Something More, disco diva Murphy dances through the darkness with style, grace and extremely well-applied eyeshadow.

25 September



Blackpink

The Album

After endless EPs, the record-breaking K-pop queens finally release their debut LP. Look out for major league guests – Selena Gomez is one – and monolithic trap-styled pop.

2 October



Dizzee Rascal

E3 AF



Giving us a fresh take on Live Laugh Love with his boisterous Love Life Live Large single, east London’s grime king returns to reclaim his crown.

9 October





Beabadoobee

Fake it Flowers



Twenty-year-old Beabadoobee’s 1990s obsession looms large across her debut, essentially a one-woman cosplay re-enactment of Lush appearing on Top of the Pops in 1995.

16 October





Kylie Minogue

Disco



Kylie’s clubby 15th (15th!) album sees her entering her fifth decade of pop domination. At this point, who cares if it’s any good? It’s Kylie!

6 November





Jazz

by John Fordham

Yazz Ahmed: Polyhymnia

The British-Bahraini trumpeter-composer Ahmed’s ensemble play her epic Polyhymnia – mixing jazz, electronica and dance grooves, dedicated to female courage and achievement.

Sage Gateshead, 12 November



London jazz festival

One of Europe’s most exciting jazz festivals, the 10-day LJF returns in mixed live and digital form for 2020 – details to be announced on 24 Sep.

Various venues and online, 13 to 22 November



Classical

by Andrew Clements

Autumn at the Wigmore Hall

It’s business as usual, just about, for the new season at the Wigmore Hall, with 100 concerts announced up to Christmas, featuring many of the hall’s regular artists. Audience numbers will be very strictly limited, but the concerts will be livestreamed on the Wigmore’s website, and available for free for 30 days afterwards.

Wigmore Hall, W1, 13 September to 21 December



12 Years

Originally planned to tour in March, pianist Sarah Nicolls’s latest show takes to the virtual road, with each performance followed by Zoom discussions. Inspired by the 2018 special report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, it interweaves newsreel footage and fictional conversations with music.

Various venues, 8 to 25 October



Huddersfield contemporary music festival

Instead of the usual 10-day event, HCMF is planning a weekend of online performances, which will feature a number of the works originally scheduled for this year’s festival, including commissions from James Dillon and Rebecca Saunders, and works written for each of the instrumentalists of the Riot Ensemble.

Online at hcmf.co.uk, 20 to 22 November



Stage

by Miriam Gillinson

Beat the Devil

Ralph Fiennes stars as David Hare in a bruising monologue about the playwright’s personal experience of Covid-19. Safe to say that the Tory government will not come out of it well.

Bridge Theatre, SE1, to 31 October



Romantics Anonymous

Emma Rice’s Wise Children company is livestreaming a full-scale version of their musical Romantics Anonymous. It’s a love letter to the theatre, full of song, dance and wonder.

Bristol Old Vic, 22 to 26 September



The Last Five Years

Southwark Playhouse has been a lively presence throughout lockdown, hosting workshops and live streams. Now they’re reviving their acclaimed version of Jason Robert Brown’s inventive song cycle.

Southwark Playhouse, SE1, 1 to 31 October

