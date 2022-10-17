Blackpink In Your Area: How to Get Tickets to Blackpink’s ‘Born Pink’ Tour Online

2022 MTV VMAs – Show - Credit: Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G

Blackpink are coming to North America with their highly-anticipated “Born Pink Tour.” The tour, which kicked off October 15 in Korea, marks the girl group’s first global jaunt since their “In Your Area” World Tour in 2019 (the group also performed a special livestream concert in 2021 during Covid).

Fresh off a new album of the same name, the “Born Pink” tour sees Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé hitting up six cities in the U.S., with two stops in Hamilton, Ontario (just outside of Toronto). The group then makes their way to Europe for dates in six different European countries.

Where to Buy Blackpink Tour Tickets Online

Tickets to the Blackpink tour went on sale in September on Ticketmaster.com and most dates are sold out (if not close to being sold out).

As of this writing, there are still some seats left on the Ticketmaster website, though many are part of Ticketmaster’s “Verified Resale” program. Keep in mind that Ticketmaster also has a four-ticket limit for the event, so if you need more than four seats, you’ll want to find Blackpink tickets through one of the other options below.

Blackpink 'Born Pink Tour' Tickets

Buy Now

Of course, Ticketmaster isn’t the only place you can get Blackpink tickets online. We like checking a site like Stubhub.com, which has a ton of Blackpink seats still available to buy online.

As of this writing, we’re seeing Born Pink tickets from $150 and up. Stubhub tickets can be easily transferred online, for safe and easy access. The site also has a FanProtect Guarantee that ensures valid tickets and delivery in time for the concert — or your money back. Even better: If your show is canceled and not rescheduled, you’ll receive 120% credit or get a full refund.

Blackpink Tickets on Stubhub

Price: $150+

Buy Now

Another place to look for Blackpink tickets online is Ticket Network, a so-called “secondary marketplace” that often offers cheap deals and tickets on popular concerts and events. Since Ticket Network is a resale marketplace and not a box office or venue, the site says tickets may often be below face value because they don’t have to stick to the listed ticket price.

We’re seeing Blackpink tickets as low as $137 as of this writing on the Ticket Network website. The site also has premium packages available starting at $400, which includes guaranteed preferred seats (usually on the floor or a lower level), exclusive tour merch and other special offers and access.

Blackpink Tickets on Ticket Network

Price: $137+

Buy Now

You can also look for Blackpink tickets online through a site like VividSeats.com, which still has Born Pink seats available right now.

Blackpink “Born Pink World Tour” 2022: Dates, Location

Here is a full list of tour dates for Blackpink’s 2022 “Born Pink World Tour.” After hitting the U.S. and Canada, the group heads to Europe for a string of dates before ending the tour just before Christmas.

October 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 6 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

November 7 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

November 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

November 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

November 30 – London, UK @ The O2

December 1 – London, UK @ The O2

December 5 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

December 8 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

December 11 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

December 12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

December 15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

December 19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

