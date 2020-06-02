NFL Team Named For Racial Slur Gets Dragged For Blackout Tuesday Tweet

The Washington Redskins’ attempt to support the Blackout Tuesday campaign didn’t work out so well after numerous Twitter users pointed out the team’s name is a slur against Native Americans.

Like many teams, Washington’s NFL team promoted Blackout Tuesday, a day meant to mourn the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week and to call for racial justice, with a black square on its website. However, to say it didn’t go over so well severely understates the reaction.

Change. Your. Name.



Sincerely,

A DC native https://t.co/UMFZldwXrA — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) June 2, 2020

Tomorrow morning would probably be a good time for the #Redskins to announce a name change (or change their logo to a little red skin potato).#BlackOutTuesday https://t.co/n8F6PkNYig — Drew Johnson (@Drews_Views) June 2, 2020

this is one of those moments where i have to check the username to make sure this isn't one of those gags where someone w/ a verified check sacrifices their account to die for a legendary joke but here we are... https://t.co/LmtGA9OBXq — Rob Dobi 👤 𝙾𝚗𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎 𝙽𝚘𝚠! (@Robdobi) June 2, 2020

A black box when your team name is a slur is a pretty sad attempt at solidarity. https://t.co/Udn2UT0clL — Dom Garrett (@DomGarrett) June 2, 2020

had all day to not* do this. https://t.co/bY4rvRNIqr — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) June 2, 2020

Hey you made a mistake, there's still some racism in the part of this tweet with the username https://t.co/5sQuYKlmYh — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) June 2, 2020

See how ridiculous your performative allyship is. https://t.co/cLcBkVwtQD — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 2, 2020

Although the team has received numerous requests to change its racist name, both from Native American groups and politicians, team owner Dan Snyder has been resistant. Very resistant.

In 2014, Snyder even tried to claim the team name had nothing to do with Native Americans even though the logo shows a Native American.

Blackout Tuesday comes as people across the nation mourn and protest the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck on a Minneapolis street on May 25. His death and other police killings of Black people in recent years have ignited days of unrest and urgent calls for an end to racism and police brutality.

