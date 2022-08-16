Blackmore Bond collapse: FCA failed to act before people lost life savings

BBC Panorama - Reporting team
·6 min read
Paul and Jane Stevens at a demonstration calling for better financial regulation after they lost their savings in the Blackmore Bonds collapse
Paul and Jane Stevens lost £40,000 after Blackmore Bonds collapsed

The financial watchdog has been accused of failing to act on warnings about a doomed property investment scheme that saw people lose their life savings.

Some 2,000 people lost £46m when Blackmore Bond collapsed. It was claimed a marketing company had used suspect tactics to sell to ordinary people, not experienced investors.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) did not intervene for two years.

The FCA said it was not its duty to step in but MPs want an inquiry.

The FCA's then chief Andrew Bailey - now head of the Bank of England - declined to comment.

The bond was set up to invest money into UK property developments and the proceeds would supposedly pay back the investors. Blackmore was offering up to 10% per year in interest payments.

The scheme, known as a mini-bond, should by law only be sold to experienced investors, however it was marketed to ordinary people.

The bond collapsed in 2020 amid allegations of suspect sales tactics and inappropriate payments. Direct warnings about the tactics of a company marketing the Blackmore Bond were made to the FCA in 2017 and 2018.

An investigation for BBC Panorama reveals evidence suggesting the FCA could have acted earlier - and may have tried to cover up the fact it did not.

Cross-party MPs, including members of the Treasury Select Committee, have called for an inquiry into the FCA's handling of the Blackmore Bond.

Paul and Jane Stevens
Paul and Jane Stevens

Blackmore victim Paul Stevens, who was forced to retire from work due to an auto-immune disease called myasthenia gravis, invested his ill-health retirement benefit into the fund.

He has been left devastated by the loss and says it has made his illness worse.

"Like many others, we invested a significant amount of money and, as a family, we lost £40,000," he said. "These schemes must stop and the FCA needs to police them."

His wife, Jane, said: "We feel as if we've been turned over twice - first by Blackmore, then by the FCA."

BBC iPlayer
BBC iPlayer

Panorama: The Billion-Pound Savings Scandal

Each year, an estimated billion pounds is lost in failed investment schemes. Panorama tells the story of one of them as its member challenge the regulators they believe failed them

Watch Now on BBC iPlayer (UK Only)

BBC iPlayer
BBC iPlayer

Paul Carlier, a finance and banking expert, first reported his concerns about the marketing of the Blackmore Bond to the FCA in 2017.

His office at the time was next door to the company that was tasked with selling the bond. He overheard their activities and reported them for using high-pressure "boiler room" sales tactics, which are banned.

"[The sales people] were literally cold-calling people and approaching people with an intent to sell them a toxic or worthless investment product, including the Blackmore Bond," he told BBC Panorama.

Mr Carlier said the office walls were so thin he could hear their pushy techniques, as well as them clapping and high-fiving when they managed to make someone commit to investing.

Paul Carlier
Paul Carlier overheard representatives from a company selling Blackmore Bonds and reported their tactics

In 2018, he learned that the sales company was still in operation and warned the FCA again, this time escalating the warning to the regulator's then chief executive, Mr Bailey.

"And yet another £10m-plus was invested after he was aware of it, through from the remainder of 2018 and into 2019," said Mr Carlier. "It's astonishing. I don't know what more you could have done. I entrusted them to deal with it, and they didn't."

Mr Bailey now has a pivotal position managing the national economy, as head of the Bank of England.

In total, £30m was invested into the Blackmore fund after the first warning in 2017.

When Mr Carlier again complained to the FCA about its lack of action, the regulator sent a draft response to him - he believes by mistake - which contained a sentence apparently admitting the FCA was at fault. The line said: "However, I consider there was a missed opportunity to reconsider and act on the intelligence you provided."

But this line had been crossed through, implying that Mr Carlier wasn't supposed to see it. He was only able to because someone had left the track-changes feature on, which showed a history of all edits to the documents.

"Somebody has sought to conceal that," he told the BBC. "That is the definition of a cover-up."

The FCA has denied that it attempted to cover up its actions and said the letter to Mr Carlier was changed because "further evidence came to light".

Linda Lloyd, Blackmore Bonds
Linda Lloyd told Panorama how she also lost a lifetime's savings after investing in Blackmore Bonds

MP Kevin Hollinrake, who sits on the Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulations, is among those calling for fundamental reform of the regulator: "I'd like to say this is a one-off case, but the reality is we see the succession of cases like this where the FCA has failed and it has failed here again."

He also criticised Mr Bailey and the FCA for its handling of other failed investment funds, such as London Capital and Finance, which collapsed in 2019, leading to 11,600 investors losing £237m.

That failure led to an inquiry by former Court of Appeal Judge, Dame Elizabeth Gloster, and compensation for the victims. The MPs believe the same should happen in the case of Blackmore.

Mr Stevens and other Blackmore Bond investors outlined how the fund's collapse had impacted them in front of MPs and members of the House of Lords at a special meeting in June.

Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Susan Kramer said an inquiry was needed "to deliver some justice for the people who, essentially, were scammed in an entirely public and, what should have been, regulated setting".

The BBC Panorama film also follows other Blackmore investors who, believing they had been abandoned by the authorities, set out to uncover evidence relating to Blackmore Bond themselves.

The FCA and other authorities have not taken any action against the Blackmore directors, Phillip Nunn and Patrick McCreesh.

The FCA has denied it was responsible for the Blackmore investors' losses. It said it was examining the way the bond's promotional material was approved, but said investors were warned of the risks and had to confirm they understood them and could afford to lose the money.

Andrew Bailey declined to comment to Panorama on his performance at the FCA.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England
Andrew Bailey, now governor of the Bank of England, headed the FCA between 2016 and 2020

Phillip Nunn, who has been bankrupted in connection with one Blackmore Bond development, did not reply to any of Panorama's questions, despite repeated requests.

Patrick McCreesh denied any wrongdoing and said the Blackmore Bond was a potentially profitable, properly run business. He said the risks of investing were fully explained, vulnerable people were not targeted and Blackmore had stopped working with the sales company which had been reported to the FCA.

Mr McCreesh also admitted some business decisions were not right and apologised. He said he has suffered hardship and insists, as a director, he always acted properly and in the best interests of the business.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes shows off strength, improved jumper at offseason scrimmage

    Amit Mann and Esfandiar Baraheni analyzed film of Scottie Barnes' play at a few offseason scrimmages with teammates and other NBA players. One thing is clear, the reigning Rookie of the Year has made upgrades in several areas. Listen to the full episode looking at takeaways from the Rico Hines runs on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Serena Williams leaves women's tennis in good hands after last stand in Toronto

    If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • Vital has 17 points as Hamilton edges Scarborough 90-88 to win CEBL championship

    OTTAWA — Christian Vital scored 17 points as the Hamilton Honey Badgers held on to beat the Scarborough Shooting Stars 90-88 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League's championship game Sunday. Hamilton earned its first title in franchise history after losing in the 2019 final and 2020 semifinals. But it didn't come easily as the Honey Badgers nearly blew a 22-point lead in the final minutes at TD Place. Hamilton led 89-71, needing just one point to clinch the win in Elam ending, where the first

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • Restrictions may be gone, but 2022 world juniors feels like 'bubble' tournament

    EDMONTON — Fans are welcome. Players are free to leave their hotels and the arena to walk the streets. But to United States coach Nate Leaman, this year's world junior hockey championships feels like it's being held at the peak of COVID-19. "It feels like a bubble tournament," Leaman on Friday. “To me, it feels a lot like the tournament which was basically two tournaments ago.” Leaman was referring to the 2021 world championship, also hosted in Edmonton. The Americans won gold at Rogers Place, w

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 488 yards and engineered a 41-40 comeback win Saturday over the Calgary Stampeders. The 24-year-old from Victoria recovered from two early interceptions, which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns, running for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns and throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the exciting CFL contest. Completing 39 of 52 pass attempts, Rourke broke his own single-game passing record by a Canadian following the 477 yards he p

  • Mason McTavish leads Canada to commanding win vs. Czechia

    Mason McTavish scored twice and Kent Johnson pulled off the goal of the tournament to complete Canada's 5-1 drubbing of Czechia on Saturday.

  • Blue Jays outfielder Springer reinstated from 10-day IL, set to play Orioles

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team

  • Beach volleyball is so big, 1st Yukon women's team is at the Canada Summer Games

    Paige Poelman says she's sometimes met by surprised reactions when she tells people at the Canada Summer Games that she's on the Yukon's beach volleyball team. "People are like, 'How does that work? Does Yukon have beaches?' We don't really, but we make do," says Poelman, 20, who is on the territory's first-ever entry into the women's event at the Games, now underway in Ontario's Niagara Region. Poelman said beach volleyball has taken off in the Yukon recently, which was already mad about indoor

  • Poulin, Jenner lead Canada into women's world hockey championship

    CALGARY — Led by captain and golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada's roster for the women's world hockey championship resembles the lineup that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February. Canada opens the first women's world championship held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games on Aug. 25 against Finland in Herning, Denmark. The Canadians are also the defending world champions having beaten the United States 3-2 in overtime in last summer's final in Calgary. Canada will

  • Canada's Wilkerson, Bukovec stay perfect, advance to quarter-finals in Germany

    Canadian beach volleyball duo Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec remained undefeated and advanced to the quarter-finals atop their group at the FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Hamburg, Germany on Friday. The Toronto natives, who entered the tournament ranked 22nd in the world, beat Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré of Switzerland (14-21, 21-15, 15-9) in the Pool D finale. Wilkerson, 29, and Bukovec, 26, picked up two wins on the first day of the competition, defeating Italy's M

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • High-schoolers organize all-star charity basketball game to raise money for Alberta Children's Hospital

    Some young Calgary students went head-to-head with the pros at a charity basketball game on Saturday, all while raising money for the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation (ACHF). The All Stars Charity Basketball Game, held at the Prolific Sports House in southeast Calgary, was organized by two local high school students: Jayda Bharmal and Bianca Jiwa. Jiwa, a student at Henry Wise Wood High School, said she and Bharmal organized the event to raise awareness about mental health and plan to dona

  • Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week. As for Jason Day, his season is over. Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind. Scheffler, the Masters champion and No.

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Quebec City police reopening probe into 2014 Gatineau Olympiques alleged group sexual assault, league says

    Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers Police in Quebec City are reopening their investigation into an alleged group sexual assault eight years ago involving four players with the 2014 Gatineau Olympiques, according to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Karl Janhke, the hockey league's chief marketing officer, said in a statement to CBC News that "we will offer our complete co-operation throughout the process." The Quebec City Police Department (S

  • Bianca Andreescu hits back at critics after gamesmanship accusations

    The Canadian star hit back at her critics after some on-court drama.