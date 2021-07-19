Blackmon's 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5

4 min read
DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford (0-1) that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game. “I felt today my bat was pretty competitive,” Blackmon said. “I was swinging pretty good. I just felt like I had some good pitches to hit. I thought I was going to hit them hard."

Will Smith, who homered earlier, singled off Mychal Givens (3-2) in the top of the 10th, scoring the automatic runner and putting Los Angeles up 5-4. But the Dodgers, who also blew a lead in the ninth, could not hold on. Their winning streak ended at four, and their eight-game run against the Rockies was also snapped. “It’s a good win right there,” Blackmon added. “(Rockies starter) Jon Gray pitched so well today, I wish he would have gotten the win. But we really had to battle today. It wasn’t an easy win. There were times it looked like we might not win. Then it looked like we would win. It was back and forth. That was a good one for us going into an off day.” The Rockies earned their 10th win in their final at bat this season, tops in the majors. They improved to 5-5 in extra innings. The Dodgers fell to 1-9 in extra innings.

“I think we’re fine,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I thought the guys pitched well. They just got some hits when they needed them. We got beat today.”

Justin Turner also homered for the Dodgers, who return home for an NL West showdown with the division-leading San Francisco Giants. The teams open a four-game series Monday.

With the score tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh, pinch-hitter Matt Adams singled off Joe Kelly, scoring Ryan McMahon from third. But the Dodgers came right back in the eighth. Turner hit a one-out double off Carlos Estévez, and Smith followed with his 11th home run of the season.

The Rockies tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, rallying against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. McMahon doubled to start the inning and scored one out later on Chris Owings’ RBI single.

The Rockies scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth. Second baseman Chris Taylor lost Garrett Hampson’s two-out popup in the sun for an error, allowing Owings to score from second base and tie the game at 2.

Blackmon gave the Rockies an early lead with an RBI single in the first inning, but Turner hit a two-run homer off Gray in the third.

David Price, who has split time between starting and relieving this season, opened the game for the Dodgers and went a season-high four innings, allowing one run on two hits. FINISHING TOUCH

It was the second game-ending home run and third game-ending hit this season for Blackmon. He joined Dante Bichette as the only players in Rockies history with three game-ending hits in a single season. Blackmon now has seven career game-ending hits. Five of them have been home runs, tying him with Bichette for second in team history behind Todd Helton’s seven.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Gray’s strikeout of Zach McKinstry to close the top of the third inning gave him 774 for his career, moving him past Ubaldo Jimenez for second on the Rockies’ all-time list. Jorge De La Rosa had 985 career strikeouts with the Rockies.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts was out of Sunday’s starting lineup after leaving Saturday night’s game in the seventh inning because of right hip irritation. Barring any setback, he’s expected back in the lineup Monday. ... INF Gavin Lux left the game in the ninth inning after grabbing his left leg while running out a groundout. Roberts said after the game Lux appeared to have had a cramp or mild strain in his left hamstring. The team expects to know more about Lux's status after he is re-evaluated Monday.

Rockies: LF Ramiel Tapia, a late scratch due to non-COVID illness the night before, missed a second consecutive game. … Manager Bud Black, 1B coach Ron Gideon, CF Yonathan Daza and Ps Yency Almonte, Jhoulys Chacin and Antonio Senzatela missed a third straight game under MLB’s COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.13 ERA) is set to start Monday night’s series opener against Giants RHP Kevin Gausman (9-3, 1.73).

Rockies: After an off day Monday, the Rockies host a two-game series against Seattle, with RHP Germán Márquez (8-6, 3.36) slated to pitch Tuesday night against Mariners LHP Marco Gonzales (1-5, 5.88).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Dennis Georgatos, The Associated Press

