Blackmon hits 40th leadoff HR, Rockies beat Guardians 5-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered and drove in two runs, Brenton Doyle had his first three major league hits and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Tuesday night to clinch their first series win this season.

Colorado, a National League-worst 8-17, lost 11 of 12 before winning its first two games of the three-game series by 11-1. The Rockies have won consecutive games for just the third time this season.

Blackmon hit his 40th leadoff homer, ninth-most, on the second pitch of the game and then had an RBI double off Peyton Battenfield (0-2) in a three-run second that built a 4-0 lead. Blackmon scored on Kris Bryant’s single, tying Larry Walker for second in Rockies history with 892 runs.

A day going 0 for 3 with a walk in his debut, the 24-year-old Doyle singled in the second, hit an RBI double in the sixth and reached on an infield single in the eighth. He also stole two bases.

Ryan Feltner (2-2) allowed an unearned run and five hits over six innings. The Ohio State product struck out six and walked none.

Brent Suter and Justin Lawrence completed a six-hitter.

Cleveland, 1-4 on a six-game homestand, ended a 14-inning scoreless streak in the sixth when Amed Rosario's sacrifice fly scored Steven Kwan. The Guardians are 3-8 at Progressive Field.

Battenfield made his third start since being recalled on April 12, giving up season highs of four runs and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

TANNER TIME

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee, one of the top prospects in the organization, could make his big league debut Wednesday. Bibee was scratched from his start for Triple-A Columbus, lining him up to fill the spot created by Cleveland’s weekend doubleheader.

The 24-year-old is 10-2 with a 2.13 ERA over two minor league seasons.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (right forearm inflammation), who has been on the 15-day IL since April 11, will be activated for the three-game series finale.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left oblique strain) could throw his first bullpen session next week. Civale was placed on the IL following his April 7 start against Seattle.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Noah Davis (0-0, 0.93 ERA), who has only allowed one earned run over his first two starts, is scheduled to take the start Wednesday. The Guardians have not named a starter.

Brian Dulik, The Associated Press