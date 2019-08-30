Blackman helps C. Arkansas rally to 35-28 win over WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Carlos Blackman threw his only pass of the night, an 80-yard scoring strike to Lujuan Winningham, and followed it with a 1-yard rushing score as Central Arkansas rallied to score three fourth-quarter touchdowns to knock off Western Kentucky 35-28 in the opening game of the season for both schools on Thursday night.

The Bears trailed 28-14 going into the final quarter. Breylin Smith hit Winningham from the 20 for a TD to close to 28-21 before Central Arkansas took its first lead of the game after Blackman's rushing score.

WKU drove to UCA's 33 in the final minute, but Isaiah Macklin broke up a fourth down pass attempt and the Bears took over with 50 seconds remaining.

Smith passed for 324 yards and three scores. Winningham caught eight passes for a career-best 222 yards and three TDs.

Gaej Walker, who sprinted 68 yards for a score on Western Kentucky's first offensive play of the season, finished with 152 yards rushing.