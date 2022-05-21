The Blacklist recap: Red is out for blood

Laura Sirikul
·5 min read
The Blacklist recap: Red is out for blood

I'm not going to lie, I sympathize with Marvin. This episode explained Marvin's motivation well and just how much he cared about Red. Heddie and Marvin — who both dedicated their lives to Red's business — felt overlooked by him. And while Liz meant the world to Red, it didn't make sense to have her lead his criminal empire. Marvin knew the ins and outs of the business. Sure, he doesn't have the stomach to kill, but who needs to kill when you have others to do it for you?

Of course, Marvin isn't the "hero" in the story, but neither is Red. Our main concern should be clearing Cooper's name. We can't bring Liz back from the dead, but at least we can save Cooper, who is taking care of Liz's daughter Agnes. I really need Red to see that Liz's legacy – Agnes – is more important than exacting revenge on her death.

Let's begin the recap.

THE BLACKLIST -- &quot;Marvin Gerard (#80): Conclusion Pt 1&quot; Episode 921 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond &quot;Red&quot; Reddington -- (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)
THE BLACKLIST -- "Marvin Gerard (#80): Conclusion Pt 1" Episode 921 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington -- (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)

Zach Dilgard/NBC James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington

Marvin Gerard (No. 80)

The episode begins three years in the past, with Marvin (Fisher Stevens) watching Red (James Spader) from afar the night Liz (Megan Boone) was shot. Marvin is in tears watching his friend go through the worst pain imaginable — which he caused. Throughout the episode, we see flashbacks of Marvin and Tyson LaCroix (Teagle F. Bougere) plotting to take Liz down so Marvin can become the boss of Red's empire. In one scene, the pair share a drink while Marvin complains about Red. Tyson tells Marvin about the GPS medical pill. Later, Marvin visits Elias VanDyke (Lukas Hassel) and offers Liz up as a way to get revenge on Red for killing VanDyke's mentor, Neville Townsend.

Flash-forward to two years after Liz's death, and Marvin is running things while Red is away. He receives word that Red is making his return to the business and is set on finding Liz's killer. Tyson advises Marvin to finally take Red out, but he refuses because of their friendship. Instead, they plot to disassemble the Task Force – Red's best tool – by blackmailing Cooper (Harry Lennix).

Cut to present day, and Weecha (Diany Rodriguez) is back in the hospital bed at the warehouse. Mierce (Karina Arroyave) is upset that their lives were put in danger because of Red. She blames him for all of this. As Mierce uses sage around Weecha, Red begs for them to stay. Still angry at him, Mierce places some sage ash on him, comparing him to the Mayan god of death and human sacrifice.

THE BLACKLIST -- &quot;Marvin Gerard (#80): Conclusion Pt 1&quot; Episode 921 -- Pictured: (l-r) James Spader as Raymond &quot;Red&quot; Reddington, Diany Rodriguez as Weecha Xiu, Karina Arroyave as Mierce Xiu -- (Photo by: Will Hart /NBC)
THE BLACKLIST -- "Marvin Gerard (#80): Conclusion Pt 1" Episode 921 -- Pictured: (l-r) James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, Diany Rodriguez as Weecha Xiu, Karina Arroyave as Mierce Xiu -- (Photo by: Will Hart /NBC)

Will Hart /NBC James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, Diany Rodriguez as Weecha Xiu, Karina Arroyave as Mierce Xiu

The Task Force has been ordered to find Marvin. Red wants to kill Marvin, but Cooper still needs him to clear his name. Cooper's main priority is taking care of Agnes, and he can't do that from jail. Although Red cares about Agnes, he explains that Marvin knows too much about his organization, which is under threat of collapse.

Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) asks Cooper to help protect Red. As an FBI agent, Dembe refuses to allow Red to kill Marvin, but he wants to be sure Red isn't compromised, either. Dembe organizes a meeting with big players in Red's business to meet at a cabin Marvin doesn't know about. But unfortunately for them, Marvin has bugged Red's vehicle and knows where they'll be. He calls Henrick Fisker (Pawel Szajda), the head of assassin operatives, to take out Red. Fisker tells Marvin he has his men in place, and he can watch the attack from a video feed, but Marvin refuses to watch. He tells Fisker to make it quick and painless.

THE BLACKLIST -- &quot;Marvin Gerard (#80): Conclusion Pt 1&quot; Episode 921 -- Pictured: Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper -- (Photo by: Will Hart /NBC)
THE BLACKLIST -- "Marvin Gerard (#80): Conclusion Pt 1" Episode 921 -- Pictured: Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper -- (Photo by: Will Hart /NBC)

Will Hart /NBC Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

Red meets with his business partners to go over the situation with Marvin. Red tells the group that he needs their commitment and loyalty – and proves what he'd do to the ones who aren't loyal by shooting one of the visitors who took a deal from Marvin.

As Red is strategizing a plan with his colleagues, they are ambushed by Fisker's men. The guards outside have been taken out — leaving Red and Dembe the only ones alive inside as the others were killed by snipers. With no cell service, Red uses a vintage CB radio to call for help from a local trucker to seek help from the FBI.

Miraculously, the Task Force receives the message from the trucker, and they send out a team to save Red and Dembe. After Red is shot in the arm, he and Dembe hide from the gunfight in the pantry. They later come out to find Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) and a team clearing out the cabin. They find one operative, and figure out that the man works for Fisker.

Red knows a guy who works for Fisker. They track Fisker down and torture him into revealing where he's meeting Marvin. Dembe tells the Task Force where Fisker is, but refuses to reveal Marvin's whereabouts. He tells the gang to get the information from Fisker himself. They're able to find the location, but aren't sure they'd make it before Red.

As Marvin is on his way to meet with Fisker, he calls Red and taunts him for almost getting killed. Suddenly, there's Red, right in front of his former lawyer. Marvin confronts Red for choosing Liz over him to run the company. Red tells Marvin he was always meant to be a follower, never the leader. Ouch.

The Task Force tells the airport to go on high alert, causing everyone in the airport to go into panic mode. Marvin takes the opportunity to escape from Red. Realizing Marvin got away because of the Task Force, Red calls Cooper and terminates their working relationship. Ending his relationship with the Task Force isn't going to help Red in the long run. Dembe is still an FBI agent and Cooper is Agnes' guardian. I just hope Red finally realizes that killing Marvin isn't going to bring Liz back. It's going to hurt the Task Force by screwing Cooper over, and hurt his relationships with Dembe, Mierce, and Weecha. But we've seen Red and the Task Force at odds before, so who really knows what to expect next week.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The wind finally relented Friday in the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris never did. From the fairway or the rough, Zalatoris kept hitting the golf ball on the button at Southern Hills and took advantage of gentler conditions late in the afternoon for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile. The weekend will include Tiger Woods in his second straight major, a remarkable achievement in its own right. Playing on a battered right leg from his car crash

  • Sutter, Brunette, Gallant are finalists for NHL’s top coach

    NEW YORK (AP) — Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter is among the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, presented annually to the NHL's coach of the year. Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers are the other two finalists. Sutter started his second stint behind the Flames bench on March 4, 2021, as a midseason replacement for the fired Geoff Ward. After the Flames missed the playoffs in 2020-21, Sutter oversaw the biggest season-over-season impr

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the Raptors' center of the future?

    The Toronto Raptors have seemingly committed to small ball, meaning they need a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter, compete against bigger centers, hit threes and run in transition. Precious Achiuwa is aiming to be that guy. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss Achiuwa's growth in his sophomore season and what he should add to his game during the offseason. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Should the Raptors go for a championship next season?

    The Toronto Raptors are in a position where they have assets, players in their prime and a flurry of talent who have yet to hit their peak but are also in the rotation. They could make a few moves to open the window for a championship next season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss their options. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Whose development raises Raptors ceiling the most?

    It's possible the Toronto Raptors have a quiet offseason as they bank on internal development to help them reach a new level next season. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss which players could help Toronto win a playoff round most by developing new skills. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.&nbsp;

  • Game 7s go to OT on same day for 2nd time in NHL history

    No one wanted to go home in the NHL playoffs' Game 7 matchups Sunday night. The first-round elimination games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers and Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames went to overtime, marking just the second time in league history multiple Game 7s needed extra time on the same day. Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime to lift the Rangers past the Penguins 4-3 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. New York will next play