The Blacklist recap: new black market phone, who dis?

Laura Sirikul
·10 min read
The Blacklist recap: new black market phone, who dis?

The Blacklist has finally returned after a month-long hiatus!

The midseason finale tied up some loose ends between Reddington (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq), which now allows Red to focus on what truly matters to him — finding the person responsible for Liz's (Megan Boone) murder. Unfortunately, this newfound purpose in his life is causing some trouble for his criminal enterprise. Episode 10 opens up with the return of Heddie (Aida Turturro), Red's trusted employee, as she checks in on factory workers preparing to ship out some pirated soybeans. Yes. Pirated soybeans. That is a thing. As she is overseeing the production, they are suddenly raided by the FBI.

Marvin (Fisher Stevens) is back in Red's trailer with that "I told you so" look on his face, telling Red that he should have seen the raid coming. Red, having been too preoccupied with Liz's case, realizes that he needs to get his act together or else he'll lose his entire enterprise. But first, Red wants Marvin to try to get Heddie out of prison, because as sweet and dedicated as she is to Red, she is also unpredictable, making her a liability.

Red, meanwhile, will work with the Task Force to take down another adversary on the Blacklist that may prove useful.

The Blacklist
The Blacklist

Will Hart/NBC James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington

ARCANE WIRELESS, NO. 154

Red presents Cooper (Harry Lennix) with a name on the Blacklist: Arcane Wireless. Well, it's not a name, but a black market operating system that cannot be tapped or traced by law enforcement. Run by The Seer (Jeremy Davidson), Arcane Wireless is an invite-only company that sells untraceable beta phones to crime organizations.

We get a sneak peek into The Seer's operations as he meets with a new potential client, human trafficking crime lord Odin Interdonato (John Sharian). Odin is interested in The Seer's product, but wants to be sure it's the real deal, so he brings his own tech expert to test The Seer's phone. The confident — and maybe a little too cocky — Seer casually takes out his phone and calls 911, threatening the dispatcher with bombs planted around the metro area. He leaves the phone on mute to allow them to attempt to trace the call, leaving Odin and his men a little nervous. If it doesn't work, a SWAT team would be at their location within the hour, but The Seer doesn't seem worried at all as he takes out a pack of cards to play solitaire. After an hour, and no SWAT to be seen, Odin's tech guy checks out the coding and is impressed with the product. Odin makes a deal with The Seer to purchase every phone he has.

With the news of Arcane Wireless' plans to go wide, Cooper turns to his tech genius, Aram (Amir Arison), to figure out where to begin in finding this network. Aram turns to head of information security and his former mentor at the bureau, FJ Powell (Dan Shor), to find out more about Arcane Wireless. Needless to say, Aram doesn't have the fondest memories of FJ, who once told him that he will never be as good as him. Ouch.

Their meeting is filled with tension as Aram outranks FJ, forcing his former mentor to work with him on cracking the Arcane Wireless case. FJ begrudgingly shows Aram an Arcane Wireless phone found on one of The Seer's clients, a biker from the Mount Port Motorcycle Club who is now in FBI custody for money laundering. Making things even more awkward between the two, Aram finds out that FJ applied for his old CTO position at GreyLook, which includes ownership shares that Aram had previously given up. Double ouch.

Without FJ's knowledge, Aram takes the phone to the Post Office to dissect. Still angry at the idea of FJ vying for Aram's old job, he begins to have regrets for not taking his shares of GreyLook. Feeling defeated, he eventually gives up on the phone, but is encouraged by Park, who believes Aram is the better tech guy, to look over FJ's work in case something was missed. He reviews the trace again and finds information on the server that he knows FJ would have spotted.

Dembe and Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) interrogate the arrested biker about where he got his phone, threatening to tell his biker gang that he's a snitch. He reveals the name of his colleague, Riggs, as the person who got the phones for the club. Meanwhile, Riggs is hanging out at a bar and is greeted by The Seer, who doesn't want the FBI snooping in on his operation, and is kidnapped before Ressler and Dembe arrive.

The Blacklist
The Blacklist

Heidi Gutman/NBC Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

After reviewing surveillance footage from the store across from the bar, the Task Force identifies The Seer as William Myers, a phone software engineer working for the Lyon crime syndicate. Having worked with the Lyon family before, Red calls a meeting between head Alonso Lyon (Garry Pastore) and Mount Port Motorcycle Club president Clyde MacFarland (Tracy Howe) to show them footage of The Seer walking out with Riggs, who is assumed to be dead. Alonso argues he didn't order the hit and that The Seer does his own personal business, which has benefited both Alonso and Clyde's organizations. Clyde is angry over Riggs' death, and demands that someone has to pay. To prevent an all-out war between the two crime establishments, Red offers The Seer as payback and offers to handle it for them.

Alonso then confronts The Seer over Riggs' murder and demands a meeting with him. The Seer, who is in the middle of meeting with Odin, provides his location to Alonso. We come to find out that Red was in on the call and promises Alonso to make the hit on The Seer as swift and painless as possible. Instead, Red alerts Cooper and his team of The Seer's location.

It does make me wonder why Alonso and Clyde are not curious as to why Red is getting involved in their conflict. Sure, war between gangs is bad for business, but to take Red's word on the whole thing? Why are they not questioning Red's motive? I know Alonso has worked with Red before, but Clyde has no idea who this man is and what he stands for, but sure, trust him.

As all of this is happening, Aram confronts FJ about the trace and accuses his former mentor of being a traitor. Like a boss, FJ proceeds to question Aram's true intentions for the accusations, which caught me off guard. Instead of trying to prove his innocence, FJ calmly tells Aram that taking down the Arcane Network would affect the entire Bureau and the country… because FJ is the creator of Arcane Wireless.

What?! What a twist!

As Dembe, Ressler, and agents are ready to arrest The Seer and Odin at the meeting location, Aram rushes into the Post Office to tell Cooper that The Seer is actually a deep undercover FBI agent and that the Arcane Network actually belongs to the FBI in order to track criminals, but it is too late. The FBI takes down Odin and arrests The Seer, who warns Ressler that they have no idea what they've done.

Back at the Post Office, The Seer, now wearing FBI gear, reveals their failed plan to bug Odin's entire organization using Arcane Wireless. He also reveals that Riggs is alive and in a safehouse ready to be released. But, here's the real kicker… we find out that The Seer and Arcane Wireless' main target was actually Raymond Reddington. They were able to infiltrate some of Red's business dealings — hence, the takedown at the soybean factory — but are now back to square one, all thanks to the Task Force.

With this new information, Cooper is enraged at Red for tricking him into closing down Arcane Wireless' operation for Red's benefit. Red assures Cooper that the information from the network will help take down the Lyon crime syndicate and the Mount Port Motorcycle Gang — and just so happens to help him as well. Now that Red's business dealings are safe, he can go back to his main objective and help us, the audience, to get closer to the truth.

The Blacklist
The Blacklist

Heidi Gutman/NBC Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Laura Sohn as Alina Park

BUT WHAT ABOUT HEDDIE?

We can't forget about Red's faithful employee who has been with him since season 5.

Marvin visits Heddie in jail. Through Marvin's "hearing aid", which ingeniously turns out to be an earphone, Heddie is able to communicate with Red. He tells her to be quiet, promising to take care of the situation. As Heddie's legal counsel, Marvin attempts to negotiate some offers to the prosecution for Heddie's freedom, but the prosecutor is only willing to let her go in exchange for information on Raymond Reddington. She immediately refuses.

The prosecution makes a few attempts to change her mind, including forcing new counsel since there seems to be a conflict of interest with Marvin being on Red's payroll. This scares Marvin a bit, and he warns Red that Heddie may testify if she is shaken enough, but Red tells Marvin to do whatever it takes to influence the right people to get her out.

Heddie meets her new defense attorney, who tries to convince her to snitch on Red in order to save herself. They offer her Witness Protection and a fresh start at a new life away from Red. Heddie is unsure of what to do. But — surprise, surprise! — we later find out that the defense attorney actually works for Red, and that Heddie did not take the offer. Red and Marvin are relieved by Heddie's loyalty, making Red more determined than ever to get her out. And, after all the chaos from the Arcane Wireless situation, he succeeds in doing so.

Marvin returns to the prison and berates the prosecutor for attempting to sway his client by giving her new counsel. The prosecutor attempts to make Marvin feel bad about Heddie going to prison for Red's actions, but Marvin isn't having it. In good ole' Raymond Reddington fashion, Marvin brokers a deal with the prosecution to leave Heddie free and clear of all charges in exchange for Red not revealing to other crime organizations the truth behind Arcane Wireless. Of course, this works, and Heddie is freed and welcomed back into Red's team with open arms.

I'm glad that Heddie remained loyal to Red. It was very telling during Red's meeting with Alonso and Clyde how he feels about his employees and how expendable they are: "I've had to part company with people, myself. I think we all have. Peace and prosperity for all is sometimes more important than one particular person." It honestly would have been devastating if she had chosen the Witness Protection Program, because we all know that Red would have had her killed. I'm just glad Heddie and her macaws live to see another day.

SOME LOOSE ENDS

At the end of the episode, Aram apologizes to FJ for accusing him of being a traitor, ruining the entire operation, and for resenting him for applying to Aram's old job. FJ gives Aram a pep talk, proving to us that FJ isn't such a bad guy, and praises Aram for his work on GreyLook and his honorable choice to stay with the Bureau. This was exactly the push that Aram needed in order to fully accept his decision to stay with the FBI. He even called his former colleagues at GreyLook to refer FJ for his old position. If that's not moving on, then I don't know what is.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • Corey Perry scores 400th NHL goal, Lightning beat Oilers 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Perry became the 103rd NHL player to reach 400 goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night. The 36-year-old Perry had a nifty deflection of Mikhail Sergachev’s shot from the left circle during a power play that put Tampa Bay up 4-1 with 4:36 remaining in the second period. Pat Maroon, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots. They were coming off a seven-

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of

  • Wild snap Oilers' five-game win streak with 7-3 trouncing

    EDMONTON — After allowing six goals in consecutive losses themselves, the Minnesota Wild flipped the script on Sunday. Kevin Fiala scored two goals and added an assist as the Wild scored early and often in a 7-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. “Sometimes it doesn’t go in and tonight it kind of went in,” Fiala said. “We started well. We know (losing) two in a row is not good enough for us. We are not always going to win, but we don’t want to lose two in a row, and tonight was a great response f

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

    There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a