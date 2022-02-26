'The Blacklist' Fans Have Mixed Reactions About James Spader's Major Season News

The Blacklist is officially back and it’s returning with more than just new season 9 episodes.

Actor James Spader excitedly announced on February 22 that The Blacklist has been renewed for season 10. “We just got picked up just this afternoon,” he said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “Everyone was hustling around to try and do it, so we could announce it on the show. We just got picked up for a 10th season.”

James, who has played Red since the hit series premiered in September 2013, revealed that seasons 9 and 10 will have 22 episodes. What’s more, The Blacklist is going back to its usual Friday night slot. As fans know, the show aired its first nine episodes on Thursday nights after Law and Order’s spin-off Law & Order: For the Defense was scrapped by the network.

Shortly after, the show’s official Instagram spread the news with a celebratory post. “Lots of Red ahead. We can't wait for Season 10 of #TheBlacklist,” it read. Right on cue, many fans immediately flocked to the comments section with clapping emojis and heart emojis. “Yes we need more of the greatest character in TV history 🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote. “Please never end The Blacklist 🔥🔥🔥 [It’s] the most beautiful action show in the world,” another added. “Now we want season 11, 12, 13…. 😍🤩😍🤩,” a different fan said.

But not everyone was on the same page about the early renewal news. “Great show but where does it end…,” a follower commented. “Hopefully season 10 will be the finale season, this show is really dragging on,” someone else wrote. “I love the show but come on … that’s too much,” another said.

While networks like NBC usually order new seasons in the spring time, The Blacklist was guaranteed its next chapter a few months in advance. According to Deadline, the show has “reached 22 million viewers across linear and digital platforms” so far in season 9. The outlet also reported that James will stay on as an executive producer alongside longtime executive producer and showrunner John Eisendrath.

Story continues

As for what’s to come in the current season, it looks like Red will try to keep Heddie (Aida Turturro) out of trouble. “If she talks, it will be damaging,” he warned. “How much is hard to tell but it would certainly have repercussions for me and the task force.”

You Might Also Like