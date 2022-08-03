Blacklion closing the last of its home decor and furniture stores around Charlotte

Gabe Castro-Root
·2 min read
Diedra Laird/Diedra Laird

After 27 years, the home decor and furniture store Blacklion is leaving Pineville at the end of January.

The family-run store, where small businesses and merchants sell their wares, is opening a new location in Chicago, according to a Facebook post this week announcing the move. The Pineville store was the last remaining location near Charlotte.

In the post, the owners expressed sadness about leaving the Charlotte area but optimism about their future in Chicago. The last few years “presented new challenges and opportunities for our family business,” they wrote.

Blacklion’s last day in Pineville will be Jan. 31.

The store has over 100 merchants and employees, according to Elisabeth Emory, whose parents, Bob and Nita Emory, run the business.

Blacklion sold its Pineville building in May for $7.9 million, and leased it back through February, it said in the announcement.

Blacklion also has locations in Atlanta, Boston, Nashville, Tennessee, and Columbia.

Customers, merchants lament

On Facebook, customers and merchants shared fond memories of the store going back decades.

The Pineville store was Blacklion’s original Charlotte-area location, with other sites in Lake Norman, Huntersville, Dilworth, and Concord coming and going over the years.

“I wouldn’t have been able to open my store without my start at Blacklion,” one former merchant, Beth Gigliotti Taflinger, wrote under the announcement. “Blacklion was where I learned the ropes and I am truly grateful for you and for the years I was a merchant there.”

“Oh how I hate to hear this news!” another Facebook user, Meg Turner, said.

“Charlotte needs the store and others like it,” wrote Judy Barnes.

For now, Blacklion remains open at 10635 Park Road, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

