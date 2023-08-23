Is BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Potentially Undervalued?

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$58.54 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$48.93. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether BlackLine's current trading price of US$51.71 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at BlackLine’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In BlackLine?

Good news, investors! BlackLine is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $78.46, but it is currently trading at US$51.71 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. BlackLine’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from BlackLine?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 7.0% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for BlackLine, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since BL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

