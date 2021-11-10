BlackHeart Bike Company Engages Community To Expand Through Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

California Bicycle Pros Offer Common Stock As Sales Numbers Keep Climbing

Venice, CALIF., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BlackHeart Bike Company, a bicycle manufacturer based in Venice, Calif., announced today that it has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on the Start Engine platform, with the goal of funding growth through offering common stock to the community instead of limiting investment to a small number of large, wealthy investors.

Founded in 2017 by Zach Lambert, BlackHeart Bike Company unveiled a titanium all road bike in January 2020 that focuses on durability and versatility.. It’s become known to some as the road cyclist’s gravel bike – more like a sports car off road than a monster truck – but to Zach it’s simply the perfect all road bike designed to look and handle like a road bike on road, while having the capability of a gravel bike off road..

“The company was self-funded through launch, mostly because I needed to prove to myself that the idea had merit and that I wasn’t crazy,” Lambert said. “There were many sleepless nights and moments of second guessing, but when the most popular size of the second production run sold out in just over a month, I knew it was real.”

New for 2022 is a mass-market aluminum version that shares the same aesthetic, features, specs, and geometry as the titanium version. The goal is to make the bike more accessible to more people by delivering the BlackHeart experience for half the price, and the plans come as BlackHeart boasts an expanding product offering, over $180,000 in sales this year, and an increase of more than 400% in average monthly sales YOY.

And now BlackHeart Bike Company is allowing fellow riders to get in on the company’s success.

“We’ve built a brand based around community and culture, supporting a diverse group of people with varying interests who also love to ride,” Lambert said. “With this raise, we’re continuing to expand our community by giving everyday people access to an investment opportunity at a time normally reserved for large, private investors.”

Future plans for BlackHeart Bike Company include an e-bike version to enter into the fastest growing segment of the bike market, and the company aims to compete at the highest level as a primarily direct-to-consumer brand. With this current raise, BlackHeart aims to secure a consistent supply of inventory in order to meet current and projected demand, expand operations to a new warehouse, and hire additional team members to support growth.

BlackHeart has a full size range of titanium test bikes for media reviews and will be making aluminum test bikes available in early 2022.

