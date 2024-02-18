Blackhawks visit the Hurricanes, look to stop road slide

Chicago Blackhawks (15-37-3, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-17-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks travel to the Carolina Hurricanes looking to end a 20-game road skid.

Carolina is 17-6-4 at home and 32-17-5 overall. The Hurricanes have allowed 152 goals while scoring 180 for a +28 scoring differential.

Chicago has a 4-23-1 record in road games and a 15-37-3 record overall. The Blackhawks have a 4-17-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has scored 18 goals with 26 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Nick Foligno has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: out (lower body), Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting).

Blackhawks: Luke Philp: out (undisclosed), Anthony Beauvillier: out (wrist), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Nikita Zaitsev: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press