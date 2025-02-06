Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Predators

Nashville Predators (18-27-7, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-6, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators after losing three straight games.

Chicago is 16-31-6 overall and 4-10-2 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have gone 3-8-5 in games decided by a goal.

Nashville has gone 18-27-7 overall with a 7-6-2 record in Central Division games. The Predators serve 9.4 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in NHL play.

Friday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Predators won the last matchup 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen has 11 goals and 25 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 19 goals and 32 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-4-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

