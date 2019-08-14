Blackhawks' Lehner reveals new mask that advocates for mental health

Robin Lehner is continuing his efforts to promote mental health. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since revealing that he dealt with suicidal thoughts, drug and alcohol addictions, Robin Lehner has been a very vocal advocate for mental health.

The goaltender, who came forward about his battle before the start of last season, put forward the best year of his career in 2018-19. The netminder posted an incredible .930 save percentage en route to winning the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy with the New York Islanders, despite what the trophy says.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As he continues his efforts to further the discussion, the goaltender has decided to make his helmet with the Chicago Blackhawks a medium to promote the topic.

#SameHere is an expression which means: I’ve faced challenges in life too. Those challenges have affected my mental health. It’s a sign that we hope will unite the world to once and for all, normalize how universal this topic is. pic.twitter.com/gWsuDIwkMR — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) August 13, 2019

The #SameHere on his mask is a reference to the #SameHere Global Mental Health Movement, an organization who’s mission is “to normalize society’s perception of mental health and make it part of our everyday conversation.”

Story continues

Couldn’t be more honored to have one of the biggest advocates in all of pro sports, banning together in #SameHere🤙 Alliance on his profile. More surprises to come w @RobinLehner that we’re excited to share. Thx to those who proudly display your #SameHere🤙on your profiles. #5in5 pic.twitter.com/QVuumfIm5d — #SameHere Global Mental Health Movement 501c3 (@AllALittleCrazy) August 6, 2019

You truly have to respect Lehner’s openness, and how willing he is to fight for something he believes in.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports