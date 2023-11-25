Blackhawks host the Blues after overtime win

St. Louis Blues (10-8-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-12, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the St. Louis Blues after the Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

Chicago has a 0-3-0 record in Central Division play and a 6-12 record overall. The Blackhawks have gone 1-7-0 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

St. Louis is 3-5-1 against the Central Division and 10-8-1 overall. The Blues have a 2-4-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philipp Kurashev has four goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Brayden Schenn has scored six goals with five assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out (lower body), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin), Jarred Tinordi: out (oblique).

Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

