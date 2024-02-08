Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson returns after recovering from a right foot injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson returned Wednesday night against Minnesota after being sidelined by a right foot injury.

Johnson was activated from injured reserve, and defenseman Louis Crevier was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. The addition of Crevier gives coach Luke Richardson some insurance on the blue line with the team going into a busy stretch after the All-Star break.

The 33-year-old Johnson, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with Tampa Bay, skated for 16 1/2 minutes in a 2-1 loss to the Wild. He was on the ice for both of Minnesota's goals.

“Pretty rusty. I felt like (I) started to get better as the game went on, being able to think a little bit and have the hands and everything," Johnson said, "but definitely need to pick it up.”

Johnson has nine goals and four assists in 36 games in his third season with Chicago. With the Blackhawks in last place in the Central Division, he could attract some interest from other teams ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline.

“Just getting back into that game mentality of breaking the puck out, making plays, that kind of thing,” Johnson said. “It takes a little bit of time, but I'll get there.”

Johnson got hurt during an ugly 8-1 loss at Dallas on Dec. 31.

“It was actually kind of a weird thing,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I actually hit a guy and my toe went into the boards and broke a few bones there. It's something that (athletic trainer emeritus Mike Gapski) even said he hasn't seen since leather skates, so it's a little different.”

