Blackhawks' Connor Bedard scores lacrosse-style Michigan goal; Ducks' Trevor Zegras matches it

Chicago Blackhawks highly touted rookie Connor Bedard pulled off an NHL rarity with a lacrosse-style "Michigan" goal Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Then Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras matched the move later Saturday for the NHL-best third Michigan goal of his career.

The Michigan is called that because Mike Legg scored one for the University of Michigan in the 1996 NCAA tournament against the University of Minnesota. It involves cradling the puck onto your stick, lacrosse-style, picking it up and putting it into the net.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, picked up the puck in the trapezoid, skated to the other side of the net and put a high backhander past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington during the first period.

⚠️ CONNOR BEDARD MICHIGAN GOAL‼️ THIS IS NOT A DRILL. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KPWcsVGzo0 — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2023

Zegras' game started later in the night. He made his move at full speed, skating around the net, cradling the puck and whipping it past Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord.

Trevor Zegras just did this in his first game back...😳 pic.twitter.com/plsruMg6Be — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 24, 2023

Zegras, who's known for his slick hands, was in his first game back after missing 20 with a lower-body injury. He also had scored a Michigan against the Montreal Canadiens and the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021-22 season. He also had a lacrosse-style assist with an alley-oop pass on a Sonny Milano goal that season.

The Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov was the first player to do it in the NHL, against the Calgary Flames during the 2019-20 season. He did it a second time that December against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson, a former Michigan player, also have pulled off the move.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Connor Bedard, Trevor Zegras score lacrosse-style Michigan goals